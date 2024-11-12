Youth is such a beautiful and innocent thing, and in Metaphor: ReFantazio, there’s little opportunity to engage with it. While there’s war, competition and monsters scattered throughout the story, sometimes it’s good to smell the roses.

That’s exactly what the case is for one of the quests, as a young boy asks to become the Protagonist’s apprentice. He has become so enamored by the candidacy in the exhibition that he wants to learn from the best.

This quest becomes available July 23.

Accepting the Quest

Talking to the Kindly Boy a day after your meeting with Fidelio and Basilio in the Nightprowler, he will ask you kindly to help him get a gift for his friend. He thinks they would like a flower, but not some simple flower that can be bought at a shop; he even floats the idea that he would go out into the wilderness to find one if necessary.

Of course, you don’t want a child to get eaten by monsters, so it’s only natural to accept, right? Well, you have upwards of eighteen days to get this done, and, thankfully, with your Gauntlet Runner, you have the means of finding the perfect gift for the kid.

Buying the Flower

Where you will want to go next is back to the Grand Trad Royal City as there are rumors of a specific flower that the child is looking for. Teleport to Sunlumeo Street and enter St. Fermis Church. Talk to the Sanctor who may have given you a bit of trouble in a quest in the past and he'll inform you that he sells handcrafted Rainbow Flowers.

Despite the Sanctor telling you it’s valuable, potentially making you worried it would cost you a fortune to obtain, the Rainbow Flower will only actually set you back 500 Reeve. Go into the shop and go one tab over from his standard wares to obtain the replica flower.

All that needs to be done now is head back to the Kindly Boy and give him the flower to be regifted as a gift to his friend. Little did you know, or you probably surmised, the kid has feelings for his friend and is preparing to confess his love. Ah, youth.

Rewards

4,000 Reeve

Tolerance +4

