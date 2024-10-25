The priestess with a renewed life, Eupha, a Mustari and sister of candidate Edeni, is the fifth to join your cause in Metaphor: ReFantazio after Strohl, Hulkenberg, Heismay, and Junah. After being saved from sacrificing herself and finding out about the world outside of Virga Island, her curiosity invigorates her to explore and grow, even if she plays with fire a la Sanctism. Eupha's Archetype lineage, the Summoner, allows her to utilize a variety of monsters with different abilities and summon them to bring out some powerful magic spells alongside her khakkaras. Over the course of the game, you can bond with Eupha to unlock new skills and even new Archetypes.

Prerequisites: In order to unlock Eupha as a Follower, you must complete "The Trial of Malnova" mission (which is unlocked after the "Obtain Drakodios" mission), which starts on 8/19 in Virga Island.

Unlike Persona, choosing the wrong answer does not impact your relationship with them. However, choosing good answers will reward you with MAG.

Rank 1

Unlocked after beating Homo Pento during "The Trial of Malnova" mission.

Reward:

Unlock base Summoner Archetype (requires Lv. 15 Seeker and Lv. 10 Faker + 8,250 MAG)

Rank 2

Response 1 Don't worry about it. +1 It probably happens a lot. +1 Response 2 That was a scam. +1 I can't leave you alone anywhere. +2 Response 3 We were curious about the smell. +0 We've just come to look. +0 Response 4 Of course, I will. +3 Sure, it'd be a break. +3

Reward:

Summoner Enlightenment (reduces MAG cost for Summoner Archetypes) and Pagan Teachings (Reduces likelihood of Anxiety within the party).

Rank 3

Response 1 What kind of dance is it? +1 How about a preview? +1 Teach me, too. +2 Response 2 Just the basics... +0 I don't know anything at all. +0 Response 3 We'll decide for ourselves. +0 Are you pressuring us? +0 Response 4 That's natural. +2 Life's full of surprises. +2 Your beliefs are your own. +3

Reward:

Scion’s Skill (+1 additional skill inheritance slot for Summoner Archetypes and Battle Aura (more EXP when Eupha is off the battlefield/not in active party)

Rank 4

Response 1 Let's take a look. +1 Let's leave. +0 Response 2 Is prayer all you do here? +0 What about other treatments? +0 Response 3 Are prayers the cause? +0 Like with the Dragon God? +0 Response 4 You don't know that. +0 Listen to her. +0 Response 5 We have to act. +3 Like in Eht Ria? +1 You can help them. +3

Reward:

Summoner Veneration (significant reduction of MAG for Summoner Archetypes).

Rank 5

Response 1 We haven't done anything. +0 Are they gone!? +0 Response 2 Let's retreat for now. +0 You're wasting your words. +0 Response 3 I'm fine. +2 What about you? +2 That was scary. +2 Response 4 Let's snap them out of it. +3 Let's figure something out. +3 Response 5 Everyone does that. +1 Caution is good. +2 Less thinking, more action. +3 Response 6 Then let's help them. +3 I'll give you a hand. +3

Reward:

Scion’s Merit (+1 additional skill inheritance slot for Summoner Archetypes)

Rank 6

Must have Level 4 Eloquence

Response 1 Because no one is here? +0 Something must have happened. +0 Let's go see. +1 Response 2 They're in danger. +0 Where did they go? +0 Why would he do such a thing? +0 Response 3 She didn't trick you. +0 It was Hyperic. +0 Response 4 Then let's hurry. +2 We need to prepare. +2 We'll deal with it together. +1

Reward:

Summoner Archetype: Elite (unlocks second Summoner Archetype, the Devil Summoner, requires Lv. 20 Summoner and Lv. 10 Magic Seeker + 28,500 MAG)

Rank 7

Must complete "Wayward Shepherd" mission and have Level 5 Wisdom

Response 1 They did. +3 It's a lesson learned. +1 Your parents must be happy. +2

Reward:

Battle Hypnosis (regular EXP gain even if off the battlefield/not in the active party)

Rank 8

Available on the Gauntlet Runner

Response 1 Request? +2 Anything for you. +2 Response 2 Sure, but... +1 What's this all of a sudden? +0 Response 3 I understand. +1 All right... +0 Response 4 How did you know? +1 Can you let go now? +0 What did you want to convey? +0 Response 5 Then let's live a long time together. +4 Let's build a good kingdom. +4 I feel the same way. +4

Reward:

Scion’s Essence (+1 additional skill inheritance slot for Summoner Archetypes), Pagan Secrets (further reduction of Anxiety for the party), and Grand Fantasy (will unlock access to a Heroic Embodiment, Royal Summoner, requires Lv. 20 Devil Summoner and Lv. 20 Soul Hacker + 30,000 MAG).

