While Metaphor ReFantazio is closer to Atlus classics like Shin Megami Tensei and Etrian Odyssey, it shares a fair amount of its DNA with their popular Persona franchise. No aspect of the game showcases this better than Metaphor's follower system, which allows you to interact with various characters over the course of the game in a way identical to Persona's Social Links.

Related Metaphor ReFantazio: Every Party Member Ranked Taking cues from their Shin Megami Tensei and Etrian Odyssey franchises, battles in Metaphor: ReFantazio are designed to keep players on their toes.

Because the game also features a calendar system that gives them a limited amount of time to max out every one of these followers' Social Links, players may begin to wonder who they should prioritize. By examining the followers via their fan reception, writing and what gameplay benefits you obtain via maxing them out, it becomes possible to create this list of the best non-party member followers.

8 Bardon

The General

Rounding off the bottom of the list is Bardon, the only Follower in the game who requires you to backtrack to a previous town to begin his Social Link. Bardon's writing is the weakest of the Followers, but has great moments and shows his determination to protect everyone even if he himself becomes an outcast.

While the writing of his Social Link isn't particularly interesting, he makes up for that with the ability befriending him grants you: the ability to run away in battle. While you can attempt running before befriending Bardon, that runs the risk of failure and enemies destroying you. If you want to guarantee your safety, befriend Bardon as soon as possible.

7 Brigitta

The Merchant

The next Follower on the list is the first that requires the player to complete a quest to begin: Brigitta. This Social Link features a dramatic tale of a cute puppy, ignitor salespeople and how betrayal can lead people to take actions they can never take back.

The gameplay advantage of befriending Brigitta is stellar, as not only will the prices of all shops in the game decrease, but she'll also mail you money every other in-game day. Considering how stingy Metaphor is with money in the mid-game, this is an invaluable resource. Brigitta only ranks low on this list because some other Followers are written better than her.

6 Catherina

The Martial Artist

Next up on the list is Catherina, the freedom fighter of the Paripus people. Catherina's Social Link is very unique as unlike the other followers, you'll need to fight her several times throughout the first half of the game. Each time you defeat her, your friendship will rank up before it transitions to a normal Social Link after rank 4.

Related Metaphor: ReFantazio: Catherina Follower Guide All optimal dialogue options and abilities gained from Catherina in Metaphor: ReFantazio.

While Catherina's gameplay ability to show up in dungeons and fight enemies with you may seem useful at a glance, it sadly isn't that great of an ability in practice. By the time you fully befriend her and gain this ability, there's only a handful of dungeons remaining for her to even appear in. Thus, she must sadly fall low on this list.

5 Neuras

The Gunner

The party's trusty mechanic Neuras has one of the most unique Social Link methods ever, as in order to rank up with him you must obtain artifacts hidden inside of treasure chests in optional dungeons. This special mechanic keeps players on their toes whenever they enter a new location as Gallica may poke them to keep an eye out for treasure.

Sadly this coolness doesn't transition over into Neuras’ gameplay mechanics, as the most befriending him does is provide cover fire for fights that take place on your Gauntlet Runner. Difficult Gauntlet Runner fights are so rare you'll likely only be helped by this mechanic for a handful of end-game sidequests, dooming Neuras to a slot low on this list.

4 Maria

The Healer

Cuteness is an important factor in judging how good a character is and Maria has that in spades. You'll be able to begin this social link immediately after learning how to fast travel and it's one of the most important in the game thematically, as Maria's Social Link deals with the prevailing themes of inequality and discrimination present in Metaphor's narrative.

When it comes to gameplay advantages, befriending Maria has many. Not only will fully befriending her massively increase the amount of EXP you gain in battle, but you'll also be able to cook meals without passing any time. If this were a Persona game, Maria would be at the top of this list, but because Metaphor has so many great followers she has to place only in the center.

3 More

The Seeker

Next up on the list is More, the guide who helps you throughout your journey from his seat in Akademia. Similar to the Twins Confidant from Persona 5, More's Social Link will not take any time to complete as time does not move in Akademia. Hanging out with him isn't enough though, as you'll need to present fully leveled Archetypes to him to increase your bond.

Related Metaphor: ReFantazio - 12 Tips and Tricks We Wish We Knew Sooner Entering the world of Metaphor: ReFantazio for the first time? Here are some helpful tips and tricks for you!

Fully befriending More gifts what is probably one of the most useful gameplay advantages in all of Metaphor: a massive stat boost to all your Archetypes. While a passive +3 to stats may not seem like much, it makes a world of difference in end-game dungeons and for bosses. So prioritize leveling your Archetypes and befriend More as soon as you possibly can.

2 Gallica

The Mage

Placing second on the list is the only Social Link that automatically progresses throughout the plot: Gallica. Gallica instantly won the hearts of people online as she's one of the best implementations of the navigator trope previous Persona games have implemented with Morgana and Teddy. This Fairy and her music end up being one of the best-written characters in all of Metaphor.

When it comes to gameplay advantages, the reward for befriending Gallica is a lifesaver. Once she hits max rank, this fairy will occasionally fly into battle to give you four extra press turns at random. While there's no way of controlling when she'll do this, it can be the difference between life and death when challenging the various super bosses. She easily deserves a high ranking on this list for that skill.

Being responsible for the game's stellar soundtrack also gives Gallica a few points in this ranking.

1 Alonzo

The Faker

The final entry on this list is the scoundrel, Alonzo. While his Social Link's first two ranks come across as average, once the third comes around, Atlus plays their hand and Alonzo quickly becomes one of the most well-written and intriguing Social Links this company has ever created. Going into it blind will throw you for a loop in more ways than one.

Gameplay-wise, befriending Alonzo also has the benefit of immediately telling you what elements enemies are weak to the first time you encounter them. This life-saving analysis takes away the trial and error of enemies potentially absorbing your attacks in the end game and skyrockets Alonzo to the top of this list.