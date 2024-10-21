Atlus’ newest JRPG, Metaphor ReFantazio, has proven to be a much tougher experience than their famous Persona franchise. Taking cues from their Shin Megami Tensei and Etrian Odyssey franchises, battles in this game are designed to keep players on their toes and truly think about what their current party and Archetype is.

With so much to keep track of in battles, a natural question is raised. What party members are the best for survival in this game? While every person has their use, who is the best for any situation and which have more situational purposes? By examining each character's stats and their starting Archetypes, it's possible to put together the following list of party members to help guide you through the game.

7 Junah

The Masked Dancer

Rounding off this list is the fifth major party member, Junah. This talented singer joins the party and brings along the fan-wielding Dancer Archetype, which has the unique ability to copy and use the skills of any of the other Archetypes. She's also got a fun voice to boot!

Junah's role as a unit can be unclear initially as she isn't naturally good in any of the stats. Her Dancer Job is supposed to make her a jack of all trades, but her low stats make her inferior with most attack methods. That doesn't mean Junah is useless, however, as she can make for a great support unit. If you assign her to the Warlord Archetype and carry over previous skills she can keep your entire party buffed during even the hardest of encounters.

6 Heismay

The Thief

Next up on the list is the long-awaited fourth party member, Heismay. This small bat-like man will join your party after a fun boss encounter and bring the Thief Archetype line with him. This Archetype line can upgrade into the katana-wielding ninja and is all about using darkness to slow down and steal from your foes.

Heismay may be a glass cannon when it comes to endurance and health, but he's far from useless. If he can lower an enemy's hit/evasion stat enough your party can breeze through encounters as enemies miss and waste their turns. This overcoming of his weaknesses earns him this placement on the list.

5 Basilio

The Berserker

The final party member, Basilio, may not appear to bring anything too special to the table at first. His Berserker Archetype line offers physical attack skills at the cost of MP, which may not seem helpful, but he's one of few party members in this game who never needs to switch Archetypes to be useful.

The Berserker Archetype is centered around hitting enemies multiple times with weaker attacks. Pair that with Basilio's pretty good attack stat and you have a party member who can wreck entire waves of enemies for a comparatively small MP loss. This results in a party member well suited for enemy ways and this spot in the middle of the list.

4 Hulkenberg

The Knight

Hulkenberg may have stolen the hearts of the internet and has been the poster girl of Metaphor since its reveal in 2016, but she'll only be placed in the middle of this list as she isn't too impressive as a party member despite her cool Knight Archetype line.

Hulkenberg's main use as a party member comes from her high HP and Endurance; she is the perfect tank unit. With skills from her Knight Archetype, she can even force enemies to focus on her to try and make a dent in her HP. While having a good tank unit in battle is useful, she is sadly outclassed by characters who can do a fair bit more.

3 Strohl

The Warrior

Next up on the list is the first party member you'll meet in the game, Strohl. When introduced he will unlock the sword-wielding Warrior Archetype line for the player to use. He may be the first, but he has a place in nearly any party layout. The reason for this is that Strohl Is one of the greatest physical attackers in the entire game.

Strohl's high strength stat is nothing to scoff at. Put him on a physical attack-based Archetype like Martial Artist and you'll see punches that will put even Demifiend to shame. While he may burn through most of his HP in a single turn, you can easily rectify that with a healer. Being one of the greatest attackers in this game puts him high on this list, but there's another who can deal even greater damage than him.

2 Eupha

The Summoner

The best non-protagonist party member in Metaphor ReFantazio is easily Eupha, who is recruited after the fourth dungeon. When she joins the player gains access to the Summoner Archetype line, which allows you to summon both monsters from not only Metaphor itself, but also famous Shin Megami Tensei demons like Jack Frost.

While these summons do a ton of damage and can wipe out waves of enemies in a single turn, they also take a boatload of MP to use. That's where Eupha comes in, she is easily the best party member to use the Summoner Archetype with because is her vast reserves of MP. Put her in the party and you'll be dealing thousands of damage for comparatively little cost. There's only one party member in the game who is better than her, and it's the one you can't remove.

If you equip Eupha with two pieces of equipment that increase MP by 30%, you can stride through the end game with over 700 MP.

1 Protagonist

The Seeker

The best party member in Metaphor ReFantazio is YOU, the Protagonist. Because the game allows you to allocate your own stats whenever you level up, you can turn your MC into either a punching machine of strength, a tank of endurance or the luckiest critical hit factory in the world. The choice is in your hands, so choose wisely.

Aside from the freedom to allocate your own stats, the protagonist also obtains their own exclusive Archetype: Prince. This Archetype gives the protagonist access to both a powerful Almighty attack and a skill to give your party four extra turns. Once you obtain this power, you'll feel unstoppable. With this Archetype, your protagonist is easily the best party member in Metaphor ReFantazio.