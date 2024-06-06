Key Takeaways Metaphor: ReFantazio will be showcased at Summer Game Fest, giving fans insights and details.

Hungry for more Metaphor: ReFantazio? You’re in luck. Come June 7, fans will get a chance to see more from ATLUS' new IP in more ways than one, thanks to Summer Game Fest.

First off, the title, which is a turn-based action RPG from Persona series veterans, will make an appearance at the main showcase of Summer Game Fest. It’s showing was announced via X (formerly Twitter) by the official account. When exactly it’ll show up is up in the air, but director Katsura Hashino and character designer Shigenori Soejima will be in attendance. They’ll be discussing the game and giving details about the highly-anticipated release. The show will start at 2 p.m. PT/ 5 p.m. ET/ 11 p.m. CET and stream on YouTube and Twitch.

Furthermore, after all the festivities of Summer Game Fest are over, at 6 p.m. PT/ 9 p.m. ET/ 3 a.m. CET, ATLUS, on their Official ATLUS West YouTube channel, will live stream a new showcase for Metaphor: ReFantazio. It’ll be the second one, as the first one aired on April 22. The showcase will, like before, be hosted by director Katsura Hashino. The contents of the event haven’t been said yet, but we can expect it to follow up on details previously mentioned, like bonds, different archetypes, and the action-turn-based hybrid gameplay. The link to the showcase on YouTube will be available here.

Game for the Throne

Metaphor: ReFantazio, as mentioned before, is a new IP from Studio Zero, formed by former Persona series director Katsura Hashino. Joining him are frequent Persona collaborators like character designer Shigenori Soejima and composer Shoji Meguro. Metaphor: ReFantazio’s story follows a nameless Protagonist in the United Kingdom of Euchronia, where the king’s sudden assassination causes major turmoil. You, alongside your fairy companion Gallica, are tasked with lifting the curse from the thought-dead prince while competing in the race for the throne.

How Metaphor: ReFantazio differs from other ATLUS franchises like Shin Megami Tensei and Persona is it’s new hybrid form of battle gameplay. Players can switch between real-time action, “Fast”, and turn-based combat, “Squad.” As the game involves dungeon exploring, “Fast” gives players a way to efficiently tackle low-level enemies in different ways, depending on the equipped Archetype (basically a Persona/Demon), without going into full combat via simple commands. For tough enemies, “Squad” brings about the standard Shin Megami Tensei and Persona turn-based combat, alongside three of your companions.

It’ll be interesting to see how Metaphor: ReFantazio plays and how it’ll differentiate itself from the SMT franchise as a whole. The title is launching during ATLUS' 35th anniversary, which only heightens the bar fans have set. Regardless, Metaphor: ReFantazio is shaping up to be one of the year’s biggest releases and one many should keep a very close eye on.

Metaphor: ReFantazio enters the arena on October 11, 2024 for Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 and PC. Summer Game Fest starts at 2 p.m. PT/ 5 p.m. ET/ 11 p.m. CET and stream on YouTube and Twitch. Meanwhile, Metaphor: ReFantazio - "ATLUS Exclusive 2" Showcase premieres at 6 p.m. PT/ 9 p.m. ET/ 3 a.m. CET on YouTube.