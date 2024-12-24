If there’s one thing that Metaphor: ReFantazio has in bunches, is bosses. Traveling the vast world and trying to be king is no small feat, but this will earn you a lot of enemies in the process. While there will be friends and allies, you’ll be forced to make some hard choices along the way.

Fatolich is one of the many bounties found in Metaphor: ReFantazio, giving out high Reeve rewards to anyone who can take him down. The ghostly magician is also part of a side quest, as one of the rewards for slaying him is that he drops the Chalice of Legends.

Party Composition

Protagonist Protagonist Seeker Seeker

Strohl Strohl Brawler Brawler

Hulkenberg Hulkenberg Healer Healer

Heismay Heismay Faker Faker

Fatolich & Chimenza Moveset

Soul Cry Fatolich will add an extra action to his turn. Summon Fatolich will summon a Chimenza to fight alongside him. Deiamahan The Chimenza will heal Fatolich for a considerable amount of HP. Hyper This will buff Fatolich’s next attack Skull Cracker The Chimenza will perform a striking attack on one enemy, and also has the chance of causing confusion. Mudodyne A heavy dark attack on a single target. Mudoon A medium dark attack on a single target. Mamudo A dark attack on the entire party. Curse Chant Does no damage to the entire party, but has a chance to inflict Hex.

Boss Fight

Close

Fatolich

Slash Pierce Strike Fire Ice Lightning Wind Light Darkness - - Weak Reflect Reflect Reflect Reflect Weak Reflect

Chimenza

Slash Pierce Strike Fire Ice Lightning Wind Light Darkness - - - Resist - Block Weak - -

Bringing a Healer is a long and risky endeavor. On one hand, you will likely need a healer of some sort because this boss does a considerable amount of damage with his darkness attacks, but healers are weak to dark damage, meaning they will be taken down very quickly, also giving the Fatolich an extra action.

With that said, they are a double-edged sword because some of their later evolved archetypes come with light damaging attacks, which come very much in handy in this fight. You can roll the dice on this, but if you don’t feel comfortable bringing a healer who is weak to the Fatolich’s attacks, a Seeker will do well in terms of healing.

We don’t recommend running a Thief for Heismay as a lot of his attacks are darkness based, so it’s more suitable to have him on a Faker who can debuff the enemies and buff your allies. Outside of this, you’ll want Strohl (or maybe Heismay if you want to brute force it) on Brawler as Fatolich’s weakness is striking damage. Although Thief is useful for pilfering the Fulmine Rod from the sorcerer, a powerful rod if you play a Mage archetype.

When Fatolich summons his Chimera pet, you’ll want to target it immediately. It is weak to wind-based attacks, but still takes a lot of damage with heavy-hitting slashing and striking attacks. Burn it down as fast as possible because it’ll heal the Fatolich on its turn.

Rewards

1,320 EXP

1,100 A-EXP

1,800 MAG

500 Reeve

Hanged Man White Mask Hanged Man White Mask

