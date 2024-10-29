The fantastical world of Metaphor: ReFantazio is similar to what we have experienced in the Persona games. It has the familiar turn-based combat, a charismatic protagonist that the player crafts in their image, and of course, a ton of friends that we make along the way. Whether it’s Social Links, Confidants or in Metaphor’s case, Followers, no matter the name, they all play a significant role in how the story moves forward. In fact, even more so than Persona, Metaphor better progresses the variety it has to offer by evolving class trees every time a Follower is ranked up, and best yet, it has never been easier to do so as a lot of the restrictions have been removed or altered.

Of course, as we’ve become accustomed to the Persona games, every dialogue choice within a scene makes an impact, but how it has changed in Metaphor is a little different. There are technically no right answers that will impact whether their rank will level up quicker going forward. No matter the case, so long as the certain requirements are met to progress their story (mainly being a certain level of a Royal Virtue), ranking up is as easy as spending time with the person.

With that said, though, there are added benefits to choosing specific choices. There’s nothing that will roll back a level because of a bad choice or another that is required to progress forward, but instead they will offer MAG as a reward. The more the character likes what is said by the protagonist, the more they’re able to utilize the various classes Metaphor has to offer.

The Followers

Alonzo Bardon Basilio Brigitta Catherina Eupha Gallica Heismay Hulkenberg Junah Maria More Neuras Strohl

