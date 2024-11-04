As your companion and voice of reason, Gallica , a fairy, is the first non-playable Followers you'll have on your journey in Metaphor: ReFantazio. She was tasked with sending you to meet Grius to discuss plans to save the Prince, who is still alive. That plan does grow and change throughout, but her goal remains the same: to guide and protect you as you take down Louis and save the Prince. Despite being in the party, she herself is not playable but she does provide helpful tips and such as you make your way across the United Kingdom of Euchronia.

Gallica's Archetype lineage, the Mage , is the typical magic class with Staves that encompasses all types of elemental spells, specifically Fire, Ice, and Electric. Those spells can improve and grow more powerful and even be able to recover MP during battle. Over the course of the game, you can bond with Gallica to unlock new skills and even new Archetypes, as well as grow your Archetype arsenal.

Prerequisites: You will automatically unlock Gallica's Bond by progressing in the story. There is no need to do anything other than the main missions to progress with her Bond.

Unlike Persona, choosing the wrong answer does not impact your relationship with them. However, unlike other Followers, any choice that you make in dialogue with Gallica doesn't reward you with any MAG, right or wrong.

Rank 1

Unlocked in Akademia on 6/6 after the fight with Captain Klinger in the Nord Mines.

Reward:

Unlock base Mage Archetype (500 MAG),

Rank 2

Unlocked on 6/11 after talking to Gallica at the Hushed Honeybee Inn in the Grand Triad.

Reward:

Mage Enlightenment (reduces MAG cost for Mage Archetypes) and Followers' Echoes (allows you to know when Followers are available, even if they are far away).

Rank 3

Unlocked after clearing Kriegante Castle ("Apprehend the Real Kidnapper" mission) in Martira (available to beat from 7/5 to 7/16).

Reward:

Mage Archetype: Adept (unlocks the second Mage Archetype, the Wizard, requires Lv. 20 Mage + 8,000 MAG) and Monsterology Scholar (provides a more detailed analysis of enemies during Squad Battle).

Rank 4

Unlocked after completing the "Infiltrate the Charadrius" mission (available to beat from 7/23 to 8/12)

Reward:

Scion’s Skill (+1 additional skill inheritance slot for Mage Archetypes) and Fae Sight Acuity (lets you see more detail when inside a dungeon).

Rank 5

Unlocked on 8/13 on the Gauntlet Runner after attending the soiree, beating Glodell and having Junah join the party.

Reward:

Mage Veneration (significant reduction of MAG for Mage Archetypes).

Rank 6

Unlocked after beating the "Eliminate Virga Island's Threat" Mission (available from 8/19 to 9/5)

Reward:

Scion’s Merit (+1 additional skill inheritance slot for Mage Archetypes).

Rank 7

Unlocked on 9/23 at night prior to the battle with Louis at Grand Triad.

Reward:

Scion’s Essence (+1 additional skill inheritance slot for Mage Archetypes).

Spoiler Warning for late in-game of Metaphor: ReFantazio

Rank 8

Unlocked on 9/24 on the Gauntlet Runner after leaving the Ancient Eldan Sanctum and beating Homo Gorleo once the protagonist becomes the Prince.

Reward:

Mage Archetype: Elite (will unlock the third and fourth Mage Archetypes, Elemental Master and Warlock, requires Lv. 20 Wizard + 16,500 MAG for Elemental Master and Lv. 20 Wizard + Lv. 10 Assassin + 16,500 for Warlock) and Victory Foresight (when in Squad Battles, you may be granted more Turn Icons than usual).

