Key Takeaways Metaphor: ReFantazio, the newest title by the creators of Persona series, will launch on October 11th, 2024.

New gameplay features a mix of dungeon exploration and combat, as well as a sprawling narrative.

The introduction of new mechanic Archetypes, which act like Final Fantasy's job system and Personas, comes with unique perks, enhancing gameplay.

Face your fears and save the kingdom. Metaphor: ReFantazio, ATLUS' new IP by the creators of Persona 3, 4, and 5, has shown off some exciting new gameplay, as well as an early October release date.

Announced during an ATLUS West livestream dedicated to the upcoming turn-based action RPG, Metaphor: ReFantazio will launch on October 11th, 2024. The trailer "The King's Trial", which it debuted in, showcases the hybrid action-RPG combat and expansive worldbuilding. The accompanying gameplay, narrated by Katsura Hashino, gives more details on the game, like the semi-open world, quests, and narrative.

Persona Grata

Close

Metaphor: ReFantazio, as mentioned before, is the brainchild of Studio Zero, formed by former Persona series director Katsura Hashino. Joining him are other Persona icons like character designer Shigenori Soejima and composer Shoji Meguro. The narrative of Metaphor: ReFantazio follows a nameless Protagonist in the United Kingdom of Euchronia, where the sudden assassination of their king causes major turmoil. You, alongside your fairy companion Gallica, are tasked with lifting the curse from the thought-dead prince while competing in the race for the throne.

From an outsider's perspective, it may feel reminiscent of Persona and Shin Megami Tensei, which isn't a bad thing. However, Metaphor: ReFantazio separates itself with its dungeon exploration and combat. It'll combine open-action combat and turn-based combat and gives characters Archetypes, which act like Final Fantasy's job system. Each Archetype will have a different perk, like stealing with the Thief Archetype or striking weaknesses with the Mage Archetype. You can acquire more Archetypes by gaining Followers, who'll join your cause.

It'll be interesting to see how the game plays, as it feels familiar yet different from other ATLUS titles. The title also comes during ATLUS' 35th anniversary, which only heightens the bar fans have set. Regardless, Metaphor: ReFantazio looks to be a mix of all the games in the company's franchised catalog and delivers a fresh, familiar, and fun experience.

Metaphor: ReFantazio will be released on October 11th, 2024 for Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC.