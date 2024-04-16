Key Takeaways ATLUS to showcase Metaphor: ReFantazio on April 22nd at 3 p.m. PT/6 p.m. ET/12 a.m. CET.

Game set in United Kingdom of Euchronia, where the king's assassination sparks turmoil.

Title created by the main team behind Persona franchise, scheduled for Fall 2024 release.

It's time to explore the United Kingdom of Euchronia at last. Announced on X (formerly Twitter), ATLUS West is holding a special development broadcast on Monday, April 22nd, dedicated to their upcoming RPG, Metaphor: ReFantazio.

This news comes after a little dry spell of content regarding the highly-anticipated title. This isn't out of the ordinary for the game, as, from 2016 to 2023, it was simply referred to as Project Re Fantasy. Of course, now it may be due to Persona 3 Reload and Unicorn Overlord, two ATLUS titles, released earlier this year a month or so apart from each other. Regardless, the game, created by Studio Zero, comprised of creative forces behind Persona 3, Persona 4, and Persona 5, is finally ready to enter the spotlight again before it's planned Fall 2024 release.

Your browser does not support the video tag.

As mentioned in their post, Metaphor: ReFantazio "ATLUS Exclusive" livestream will air on April 22nd at 3 p.m. PT/6 p.m. ET/ 12 a.m. CET. It'll be available to stream on ATLUS' YouTube page (both Japanese and English) for anyone who wants to watch it live. According to the official Metaphor: ReFantazio account, the showcase will last about 30 minutes. While nothing's been confirmed, we can expect to see some gameplay and maybe a solid release date, but it's up to speculation.

Kingdom Come

Close

Story details on Metaphor: ReFantazio are slim, but the Japanese website for the game gives us a bit of info regarding it's narrative. The game occurs in the United Kingdom of Euchronia, where the sudden assassination of their king causes major turmoil. You, alongside fairy companion Gallica, are tasked with lifting the curse from the thought-dead prince whilst competing in the race for the throne. On your journey, you'll meet plenty of interesting characters that'll accompany you as the fate of the Kingdom rests in your hands.

Personally, I'm super excited to see Metaphor: ReFantazio again after its previous trailer at last year's Game Awards. Being a fan of Persona and of the work of the developing trio (director Katsura Hashino, character designer Shigenori Soejima, and composer Shoji Meguro), I can't wait to see what's in store. And luckily, we only have to wait until Monday.

Metaphor: ReFantazio is expected to release in Fall 2024 for Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC.