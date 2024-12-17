Quick Links Komero Village Rewards

The world of Metaphor: ReFantazio is full of issues, and while you can’t fix them all, there are a ton of smaller requests that can be done to help ease the burden of some normal folks. This is where you come in, as when you arrive in the Old Castle Town of Martira, you will be greeted with various new faces and objectives. While you can just plow your way through the main story, there are those who need your help, and doing so can raise your popularity and gain you extra rewards.

For Hatching a Plan, a Gloomy Youth is down in the dumps because of what the tournament has brought, taking up all the carrier pigeons. He wants the Protagonist to secure him a Practical Pigeon Parcel from the small village of Komero. You will be given a little over a week to do this, as the quest must be completed by Jull 11 otherwise it will be lost in the void.

Komero Village

Your destination is Komero Village. Upon picking up the quest, the Gloomy Youth will mark exactly where you will need to go on your map. This is a quick one-day trip from Martira, an easy trip for any adventurer. Unfortunately, this location is a bit out of the way. While it’s a quick in and out, you can’t capitalize on taking on multiple quests to do something along the way.

This is an easy in-and-out side quest because there’s little to no threats along the way to procuring the required item. Once you start your venture towards the rather peaceful looking village, you will get there after a single activity.

Once you arrive, you won’t be greeted with a new shop, but instead a Glass Ornament that is handed over to Neuras. This will complete the “Providing a Spark” side quest you would have obtained from the pilot, starting his Bond and unlocking the Gunner class.

Regardless, once this is done, you are able to access the shop. Here, you will be able to find the Practical Pigeon Parcel in the key items tab for 500 Reeve. Buy it and return to the Gloomy Youth for your reward.

Rewards

7,500 Reeve

Invincible Noodles Invincible Noodles

