The cunning and fierce Heismay Noctule, an Eugief warrior and shunned Shadowguard, is the third to join your cause in Metaphor: ReFantazio after Strohl and Hulkenberg. Despite his looks, he is a master of speed and agility, which had taken a backseat after the death of his son. Heismay’s Archetype lineage, the Thief, prioritizes the use of dark arts and Daggers with Dark magic and the stealing of HP, MP, and items. Over the course of the game, you can bond with Heismay to unlock new skills and even new Archetypes.

Prerequisites: None to start, as Heismay's Bond is unlocked automatically before "The Old Castle Town Kidnapper" mission on 7/4.

Unlike Persona, choosing the wrong answer does not impact your relationship with them. However, choosing good answers will reward you with MAG.

Rank 1

Unlocked before "The Old Castle Town Kidnapper" mission on 7/4.

Reward:

Unlock base Thief Archetype (1125 MAG).

Rank 2

Unlocked after the "Apprehend the Real Kidnapper" mission and must be Level 2 in Eloquence.

Response 1 I couldn't keep up. +1 One more time. +1 You are so cool. +1 Response 2 How can I do that? +0 I'm not a master. +0 Response 3 What did they taste like? +0 Do you miss your hometown? +0 Response 4 Cremated? +0 How does that equate to mourning? Response 5 I'd like to help. +2 Let's find his place. +2 Response 6 It's a favor for your son. +3 It's for your son's sake. +3

Reward:

Thief Enlightenment (reduces MAG cost for Warrior) and Preternatural Hearing (displays strong enemy locations on dungeon maps).

Rank 3

Response 1 Shall we look somewhere else? +1 Seems like a good place +0 Response 2 No problem. +2 You want to keep looking? +0 You're very thorough. +1 Response 3 But it is my concern. +3 We can take our time. +2 Response 4 What's the matter? +0 Any monsters nearby? +0 Response 5 Are you okay? +1 I know it's difficult. +2 Response 6 You just remembered it? +0 Why didn't we go there first? +0 Response 7 Why don't we visit? +2 Let's give up. +0 Let's go already. +3

Reward:

Thief Archetype: Adept (unlocks the second Thief Archetype, the Assassin, requires Lv. 20 Thief+ 7,500 MAG).

Rank 4

Response 1 I don't mind. +2 Why? +0 I'm used to it. +0 Response 2 Nice to meet you. +0 I'm your future king. +0 Response 3 Adorable. +1 A crybaby, eh... +1 Response 4 Not very welcoming. +0 That's horrible. +0 Response 5 I can hear you, you know. +3 Show yourself. +3 Explain yourself! +3

Reward:

Scion’s Skill (+1 additional skill inheritance slot for Thief Archetypes).

Rank 5

Available while traveling on the Gauntlet Runner

Response 1 Even with the theft? +0 Is that why you left? +1 Response 2 What happened to them? +0 I don't blame them. +0 Response 3 There's nobility in that. +2 You're honorable too, Heismay +0 Response 4 They sound horrible. +0 I pity them. +0 Response 5 It's all right to hesitate. +0 No one could condemn you. +0 Response 6 So you're giving up? +3 Regret alone won't solve this. +3 Response 7 I'm coming with you. +3 Don't shoulder it alone. +3 You'd leave me behind? +3

Reward:

Thief Veneration (significant reduction of MAG for Thief Archetypes) and Battle Aura (more EXP when Heismay is off the battlefield/not in active party).

Rank 6

Response 1 Buried it. +0 Taken it out of the village. +2 Swallowed it. +0 Response 2 Just as you deduced! +3 That's a stroke of luck. +2 Response 3 What do you mean? +0 Something still bothering you? +0 Time to find the culprit? +0 Response 4 I don't think we can. +1 It's their choice. +0 Let's talk to them. +2

Reward:

Scion’s Merit (+1 additional skill inheritance slot for Thief Archetypes) and Battle Hypnosis (regular EXP gain even if off the battlefield/not in active party).

Rank 7

Requires Level 4 Imagination

Response 1 That's an assumption. +2 You don't know that. +2 Things can change. +2 Response 2 We support you. +3 Let's do what we can. +3 We'll blaze a trail. +3

Reward:

Thief Archetype: Elite (unlocks third Thief Archetype, the Ninja, requires Lv. 20 Assassin and Lv. 10 Sniper 4+ 22,500 MAG).

Rank 8

Available while on Gauntlet Runner

Response 1 Where is it? +2 Did you lay your son to rest? +2 Response 2 I'm sure he'd want that. +4 That day's fast approaching. +4 Don't make me cry. +3 Response 3 I'm honored. +2 Thank you. +1 Response 4 I'll be counting on you. +2 Your life is important too. +1 I won't let anyone die. +4

Reward:

Scion’s Essence (+1 additional skill inheritance slot for Thief Archetypes), Assassinate (increases damage on stunned enemies when ambushed), and Grand Fantasy (will unlock access to a Heroic Embodiment, Royal Thief, requires Lv. 20 Ninja and Lv. 15 Dragoon + 30,000 MAG).

