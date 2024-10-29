Metaphor: ReFantazio is one of the biggest games of 2024, and rightfully so as it not only has some of the most well-crafted RPG elements, but it features an immense story filled with not only a lengthy main story, but various side quests to boot.

One of the first side quests you will pick up on your adventures is in the main Grand Trad on Sunlumeo Street where a young man wants the player to help him with his cooking. Unfortunately, it’s not as easy as answering some questions, as you'll need to partake in the action of actually cooking to better inform him.

The Quest

Close

Located southeast on Sunlumeo Street in the Grand Trad of the Royal Capital, right next to the entrance of Sunshade Row, you will meet the Young Nidia. The Young Nidia is in a pickle in that he wants to learn more about cooking, or more specifically, what it’s like helping out cooking at the Honeybee Inn. Unfortunately for him, you don’t really know much about the subject either. It’s now up to you to experience what it's like working at the Honeybee Inn, at least in the back.

This quest can be taken starting 06/12 and must be completed before 06/19, giving you a little bit of wiggle room. This is actually one of the few quests with a strict time limit, but all it really does is eat up a bit of time.

Learning How to Cook

Close

There’s no better teacher to learn how to cook than the beautiful Fabienne. The owner of the Honeybee Inn not only houses you, but she's more than willing to show you the ropes when it comes to cooking. You won’t be able to learn anything during the day, but instead, will need to talk to Fabienne at night when her establishment is busy.

Here, you’ll be able to learn more about working at the Honeybee Inn, taking up one evening of your time. This means that you won’t be able to do this activity after going into a dungeon, but instead, after participating in the various activities in the city during the day, such as interacting with Followers or improving your Royal Virtues. This will also give you +3 Tolerance just for helping out.

After learning about helping with cooking at the Honeybee Inn, report back to Young Nidia to receive your reward.

The Rewards

2,000 Reeve

Wisdom +4

Tolerance +3

Magla Pill Magla Pill

Next Review: Metaphor: ReFantazio In a year of amazing RPGs, Metaphor: ReFantazio stakes its claim for the throne and succeeds tremendously.