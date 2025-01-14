Quick Links

Humans are disgusting, monstrous creatures in the universe of Metaphor: ReFantazio, and all of them come in various shapes and sizes. For Eupha ’s bonding quest, The Trial of Malnova, you’ll be tasked with locating this monster and putting it out of its misery. It’s a crucial point in Eupha ’s character development and unlocks her Follower bond in the process.

Party Composition

  • Protagonist : Seeker
  • Hulkenberg : Healer / Mage
  • Junah : Faker
  • Eupha : Summoner

Homo Pento & Knight Skeleto Moveset

Soul Cry

Grants two extra turns.

Summon

This will summon a Knight Skeleto.

Mudodyne

Heavy dark damage to a single target.

Breath of Battle

Attack and defense will rise dramatically.

Shockwave

A deadly wind-based attack that will hit the entire party.

Curse Chant

Has the chance to inflict Hex on the entire party.

Powerful Pulveriser

Strike-based attack on a single target.

Vitalja

The summon’s ability to dramatically raise the attack and defense of the Homo Pento.

Dark Sword

Slashing attack to one target.

Rising Slash

Slash attack to the entire party.

Boss Battle