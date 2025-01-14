Humans are disgusting, monstrous creatures in the universe of Metaphor: ReFantazio, and all of them come in various shapes and sizes. For Eupha ’s bonding quest, The Trial of Malnova, you’ll be tasked with locating this monster and putting it out of its misery. It’s a crucial point in Eupha ’s character development and unlocks her Follower bond in the process.

Party Composition

Protagonist Protagonist Seeker Seeker

Hulkenberg Hulkenberg Healer Healer Mage Mage

Junah Junah Faker Faker

Eupha Eupha Summoner Summoner

Homo Pento & Knight Skeleto Moveset

Soul Cry Grants two extra turns. Summon This will summon a Knight Skeleto. Mudodyne Heavy dark damage to a single target. Breath of Battle Attack and defense will rise dramatically. Shockwave A deadly wind-based attack that will hit the entire party. Curse Chant Has the chance to inflict Hex on the entire party. Powerful Pulveriser Strike-based attack on a single target. Vitalja The summon’s ability to dramatically raise the attack and defense of the Homo Pento. Dark Sword Slashing attack to one target. Rising Slash Slash attack to the entire party.

Boss Battle