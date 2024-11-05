If you’re someone who loves to do everything in RPGs, then Metaphor: ReFantazio has a lot to offer. It not only has an immense story, but a huge array of side quests to partake in, and most of them have some sort of box or threat attached to it.

For the A Haunted Heirloom questline in the Royal City, you'll be tasked with retrieving a loved one’s possession off the corpse of an undead. Unfortunately for you, this necklace isn’t just some random enemy, but instead a powerful undead wizard who has claimed the jewelry for himself. It’s not as easy as simply ripping it off his neck, as you'll need to battle to the death with him for the little rewards you are promised.

Party Composition

Level 27+

Protagonist Protagonist Mage Mage

Strohl Strohl Warrior Warrior Mage Mage

Hulkenberg Hulkenberg Knight Knight

Heismay Heismay Thief Thief Brawler Brawler

Kadablich Moveset

Curse Chant – A party-wide attack that deals no damage but potentially applies Hex.

– A party-wide attack that deals no damage but potentially applies Hex. Mamudo – This is a party-wide attack that deals weak dark magic.

– This is a party-wide attack that deals weak dark magic. Mudoon – A single-target attack that deals weak dark magic.

– A single-target attack that deals weak dark magic. Life Steal – This is a single-target attack that takes HP from one ally and applies it to the enemy's healthpool.

Elemental Weaknesess and Strengths

Kadablich

Slash Pierce Blunt Fire Ice Lightning Wind Light Darkness Repel Repel Repel - - - - Weak -

Malmorta

Slash Pierce Blunt Fire Ice Lightning Wind Light Darkness - Resist Weak - - Block - Weak Resist

No Physical Attacks

The biggest threat Kadablich poses is that he reflects physical attacks. Any time you try to land a blow on him, be it through a party-wide or single-target attack, he will immediately throw it right back in your face. Because of this, it’s ill-advised to bring anyone with melee-focused abilities. That’s not to say not to take them, as we do recommend Hulkenberg to go Knight because of her defensive abilities, but at the very least be sure to inherit some form of magic, preferably light-based magic like Hama .

This brings us to the next point: exploit the enemy’s light-based weakness. While Kadablich will reflect physical attacks, light will eat right through him, along with his Sword, Spear and Bow Malmorta skeletons. So, at the very least, if you level up the Healer Archetype a bit to inherit the Hama skill to ensure you get upwards of eight attacks per turn, it almost turns this into a bloodbath.

Removing the Adds

The first thing you should be doing, though, is take down the adds. The three skeletons Kadablich has brought aren’t just eyesores, but they can be a nuisance. Their main thing is attacking with piercing or slashing attacks, so if your allies are weak to these, be cautious as it will add additional moves to the enemy’s turn.

While they’re also weak to light-based attacks, similar to Kadablich, they are also weak to blunt attacks. At the same time, they are fully resistant to Lightning, and as you can imagine, will resist darkness abilities. If you take Hulkenberg as a Knight , she’s somewhat useless on offense, but offers herself up in defense with Knight's Proclamation .

Focusing Down Kadablich

Close

After the adds are out of the picture, it’s now time to turn your attention to the main boss. Hammer him down with Hama and other magic-based abilities. As we mentioned before, due to him repelling physical attacks, you should inherit some magic skills from other Archetypes, but if you don’t have this, you should at least bring someone that buffs the party members that can attack. Surprisingly, Kadablich doesn’t have a dark resistant, despite having almost all darkness skills.

Provided you don’t have darkness, slashing or piercing weaknesses in your party, this fight should go rather smoothly. It’s all a matter of knowing when to buff and debuff, and the fact that the Kadablich has physical repellent, as that can hurt you the most.

Rewards

500-750 EXP

500-800 A-EXP

800-1,200 MAG

982 Reeve

Seer’s Earring x1

Weeping Blood Staff Weeping Blood Staff

Medicine Medicine

