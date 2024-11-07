Not all enemies are alike, but in this case, there seems to be an infinite number of them that spawn. One of the bounties listed on the board at any main hub city starting sometime in July, the Rockworm Valmo is a good introduction to what you can expect when it comes to running into tougher enemies. It throws multiple enemies at once, hoping to overwhelm you in battle.
Metaphor: ReFantazio: How to Defeat Heismay
Sometimes you need to beat NPCs into submission before they join your team.
Party Composition
- Protagonist : Mage
- Strohl : Warrior
- Hulkenberg : Healer
- Heismay : Thief / Mage
Rockworm Valmo Moveset
- Sandstorm - Reduces party's hit rate and evasion while dealing damage
- Fire Breath - Party wide fire attack
- Paralysis Fang - Single target attack that can inflict paralysis
- Strong Acid - A single-target attack that will also reduce the party member's defense
Accepting the Bounty
During July, you'll be able to accept The Man-Eater in the Mine quest from the bounty board. This will unlock the Man-Eater’s Grotto all the way east of the main city of Martira, a surprising one-day adventure -- something we expected to be at least two, given there is a stop along the way.
Regardless, as soon as you accept the quest, head over to the Grotto when you have a free day to begin your adventure through the mine in search of the bounty. As you might expect, it’s at the end of this multi-layered dungeon, although the mine itself is short. It just happens to have a lot of crawl spaces and ridges to jump down.
The Boss Fight
|
Slash
|
Pierce
|
Blunt
|
Fire
|
Ice
|
Lightning
|
Wind
|
Light
|
Darkness
|
Resist
|
Resist
|
Resist
|
Block
|
Weak
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
You'll need to beat both of the Alpha Rockworm Valmos in a single turn. This is because whenever a Rockworm Valmo is killed and the enemy gets a turn, it will summon another one. Cut off the head of one worm, and two grow in its place. OK, it’s not a Hydra, but it will respawn an additional Rockworm for you to take care of. The benefit is that this will eat up a turn, and because there is only one on the field at the time, the enemy turn is only a single action.
Right off the bat, you should aim to exploit Valmo’s weaknesses. It’s weak to ice so you'll need to bring a Mage in with Blizz , a higher variant or even a party-wide attack such as Gablizz . This will immediately grant you an additional action in the turn, which should allow you to hit the worms with high-damaging magic.
You should avoid using melee attacks purely because they are resistant to it. With that said, if you have the multi-hit melee attacks, such as the skills Warrior obtains, then it’s not the worst idea to use them on the Rockworms, but magic is preferable.
Rewards
- 1,000 EXP
- 360 A-EXP
- 640 MAG
- 540 Reeve
- Alpha Rockworm Eye x1
Metaphor: ReFantazio Follower Guide
Amass the numerous followers on your adventure to the throne!
From the creative minds behind Persona 3, 4, and 5 comes Metaphor: ReFantazio, a unique fantasy world, where your protagonist will journey alongside his fairy companion, Gallica, to lift the curse from the kingdom’s lost prince.
Control your destiny, face your fears, and awaken magical Archetype powers that lie dormant in your heart. By awakening to an Archetype, you will unlock the power to channel and combine the abilities of unique job classes. Strengthen your bonds and build your party to take down powerful foes and discover the kingdom’s true nature.
- Platform(s)
- PC , PlayStation 4 , PlayStation 5 , Xbox Series X , Xbox Series S
- Released
- October 11, 2024
- Developer(s)
- Studio Zero
- Publisher(s)
- Atlus