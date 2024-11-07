Not all enemies are alike, but in this case, there seems to be an infinite number of them that spawn. One of the bounties listed on the board at any main hub city starting sometime in July, the Rockworm Valmo is a good introduction to what you can expect when it comes to running into tougher enemies. It throws multiple enemies at once, hoping to overwhelm you in battle.

Related Metaphor: ReFantazio: How to Defeat Heismay Sometimes you need to beat NPCs into submission before they join your team.

Party Composition

Protagonist Protagonist Mage Mage

Strohl Strohl Warrior Warrior

Hulkenberg Hulkenberg Healer Healer

Heismay Heismay Thief Thief Mage Mage

Rockworm Valmo Moveset

Sandstorm - Reduces party's hit rate and evasion while dealing damage

- Reduces party's hit rate and evasion while dealing damage Fire Breath - Party wide fire attack

- Party wide fire attack Paralysis Fang - Single target attack that can inflict paralysis

- Single target attack that can inflict paralysis Strong Acid - A single-target attack that will also reduce the party member's defense

Accepting the Bounty

During July, you'll be able to accept The Man-Eater in the Mine quest from the bounty board. This will unlock the Man-Eater’s Grotto all the way east of the main city of Martira, a surprising one-day adventure -- something we expected to be at least two, given there is a stop along the way.

Regardless, as soon as you accept the quest, head over to the Grotto when you have a free day to begin your adventure through the mine in search of the bounty. As you might expect, it’s at the end of this multi-layered dungeon, although the mine itself is short. It just happens to have a lot of crawl spaces and ridges to jump down.

The Boss Fight

Close

Slash Pierce Blunt Fire Ice Lightning Wind Light Darkness Resist Resist Resist Block Weak - - - -

You'll need to beat both of the Alpha Rockworm Valmos in a single turn. This is because whenever a Rockworm Valmo is killed and the enemy gets a turn, it will summon another one. Cut off the head of one worm, and two grow in its place. OK, it’s not a Hydra, but it will respawn an additional Rockworm for you to take care of. The benefit is that this will eat up a turn, and because there is only one on the field at the time, the enemy turn is only a single action.

Right off the bat, you should aim to exploit Valmo’s weaknesses. It’s weak to ice so you'll need to bring a Mage in with Blizz , a higher variant or even a party-wide attack such as Gablizz . This will immediately grant you an additional action in the turn, which should allow you to hit the worms with high-damaging magic.

You should avoid using melee attacks purely because they are resistant to it. With that said, if you have the multi-hit melee attacks, such as the skills Warrior obtains, then it’s not the worst idea to use them on the Rockworms, but magic is preferable.

Rewards

1,000 EXP

360 A-EXP

640 MAG

540 Reeve

Alpha Rockworm Eye Alpha Rockworm Eye

Next Metaphor: ReFantazio Follower Guide Amass the numerous followers on your adventure to the throne!