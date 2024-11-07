Throughout the lengthy story of Metaphor: ReFantazio, the Protagonist will run into various friendly and not-so-friendly faces. Sometimes they happen randomly, but most of the time they are scripted based on what's going on in the world. Whether it’s the main story or part of a side quest, the cast is filled with likable characters to interact with and take down.

Accepting the Side Quest

One such character is a contestant for the Throne named Goddard of the rhoag tribe. This grey-skinned only appears as a boss battle if you are currently in pursuit of the A Dagger, a Ring, and a Rake quest that unlocks Alonzo as a Follower.

In order to start the Dagger, a Ring, and a Rake quest, you will need to have Imagination at rank 2, and speak to the Pompous Man in Martira. This will unlock the quest to retrieve Malveno’s Ring in the Abandoned Tomb south of the small kingdom.

After accepting the quest, you'll take a two-day journey to the Ancient Tomb, but on the way you'll run into Goddard and his Gauntlet Runner. Unfortunately, he isn’t particularly happy to see you and challenges you in a fight in hopes of knocking you out of the running and dropping your rankings significantly.

The Boss Fight

Close

Slash Pierce Blunt Fire Ice Lightning Wind Light Darkness - - - - Resist Weak Resist - -

Goddard isn’t the most difficult combatant in the tournament, but he can give you a bit of trouble if you don’t know how to take advantage of his weaknesses and avoid his strengths. While he does have a decent amount of health, his resistance to wind and ice attacks can cause some concern.

Thankfully, he does have a weakness: lightning. Be sure to bring a mage to your party (we suggest the Protagonist takes this on) to use Kande or Kandera . The rest of the party can be their general Archetype paths, with one being a Healer if don't think you have the offense.

The best way to win this fight is rushing the boss with as much offense as possible. Hit him with your strongest melee attacks, not worrying too much about the recoil on blunt attacks. And as mentioned before, be sure to utilize the mage characters with lightning attacks wherever possible. This should take him down in three or four turns on the highest difficulty.

As for his attacks, he has primarily two to look out for. One is his Mage Icicle which will strike one party member with an ice attack. The other is Mage Languor Wave, which will lower the entire party’s hit rate and evasion, increasing the potential of missing and losing an action.

Rewards

850 EXP

250 A-EXP

1,500 MAG

2,750 Reeve

Sage’s Pill x1

Upwards of 200 Popularity Rank

