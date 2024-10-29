The vast world of Metaphor: ReFantazio is filled to the brim with lively personalities. Whether it’s a cold exterior of an Igniter merchant who has a warm personality, or a shady, sharp-tongued individual who has a soft spot for his family, there’s just a plethora of characters to interact with. One of them happens to belong to a unique race and carries himself in a professional manner, even when he opens up to the protagonist.

Heismay is the third companion you will find on your journey, but he isn’t quick to take your side. From the Eugief tribe, this bat-like being is nimble on his feet and packs one heck of a punch. It’s no surprise that his lineage is that of a ninja, as his Assassinate ability can take out even mini-bosses in a single blow.

Related Metaphor: ReFantazio - Every Follower Ranked Because the game also features a calendar system that gives them a limited amount of time to max out every one of these followers' Social Links, playe

Battle 1

Close

The initial encounter with Heismay , which technically is the only time because the second fight is almost immediately after the first, isn't something you’re meant to win. It’s mainly meant to display his technique to you, essentially distracting the party members with his clone technique.

There are only two attacks Heismay does: Clone Art and a standard attack. He doesn’t use any unique skills outside of this and is mainly meant to confuse the player. Fortunately, there's an easy way to identify which of the characters is real. There may be four on the field, but only one of them has a shadow. Identify this Heismay , and upon attacking him, all his other clones will disappear. Unleash a fury of attacks on him after he isn’t weak or resistant to any attacks.

After bringing his health down low enough, the battle will conclude and Heismay will flee in a puff of smoke. Like a true ninja, he retreats to get a better jump on the protagonist and his crew, but you aren’t sitting back and letting that happen.

Battle 2

Close

After searching our little friend's quarters, you will notice he has cloth spread across the ground, obviously meant to dampen noise. It would seem our loyal Heismay is susceptible to noise, so the party decides to smash some pots and pans together to get him to re-reveal himself -- an anime trope if we've ever seen one. Doing this will trigger the second battle with Heismay .

Fortunately, if you’re all too familiar with the first encounter, the second fight doesn’t have a lot of differences. Heismay will once again try to confuse his foes with his clones, but all that needs to be done is look for the one model that has a shadow.

Similar to the first fight, he can attack two times, but there are two added attacks to his arsenal: Sand Throw and Dark Sword. If you know Pokémon, the former is entirely Sand-Attack, reducing everyone’s hit rate and evasion sharply. This will make it harder to hit the correct clone. Dark Sword, on the other hand, is a slashing attack that has a chance to inflict Forget onto anyone it hits.

So long as you can identify the one real Heismay , it will essentially eat up one of his turns, because he will recast it upon entering his turn. If you can, try to counter his Sand Throw with your own hit rate/evasion skills and use items to dispel Forget if necessary.

Rewards

1050 EXP

375 A-EXP

20 MAG

2,000 Reeve

Speed Incense Speed Incense

Sandsilk Gloves Sandsilk Gloves

Next Metaphor: ReFantazio: Heismay Follower Guide All dialogue options and optimal choices for Heismay in Metaphor: ReFantazio.