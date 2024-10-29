While the world of Metaphor: ReFantazio is full of life and beauty, filled with lively personalities, it also comes with monstrous beings. One such race of monsters happens to be humans, or this universe’s version of humans, as they are grotesque creatures that only live to kill and devour. They take on various forms, from a giant serpent to a bipedal egg.

Regardless, your adventures throughout Metaphor: ReFantazio will have many encounters with humans, and almost all of them are not positive. They will be some of the strongest enemies that can be faced, and even have unique means of taking them down.

Baby on Board

Progressing through the Kriegante Castle, there will be a constant threat looming over the party, something that appears in specific spots and darkens the room. It’s on the hunt for the player, and if caught, will devour them whole. Fortunately, these encounters are pretty easy to avoid, but getting to the end of the castle will finally reveal the monstrous being.

Poor Joanna. Her child was a human abomination. While it may be dolled up to be cute, under her pacifier and headdress reveals a smile from ear to ear, with fangs that would rival a Megalodon, and a tongue that’s sharp as a whip.

Party Composition

Main Character : Mage Mage Knight Knight Healer Healer

: Strohl Strohl Warrior Warrior

Hulkenberg Hulkenberg Knight Knight

Heismay Heismay Thief Thief

Homo Jaluzo’s Moveset

Close

Eager Bite : Homo Jaluzo's standard attack.

: Homo Jaluzo's standard attack. Stare : While this attack doesn’t do damage, it will inflict its target with Daze. This reduces your hit rate on attacks, making it easier to miss and eat up your actions in a turn.

: While this attack doesn’t do damage, it will inflict its target with Daze. This reduces your hit rate on attacks, making it easier to miss and eat up your actions in a turn. Deafening Dim: A party-wide attack that will reduce everyone’s defense.

A party-wide attack that will reduce everyone’s defense. Focused Aim : The baby will observe the battlefield and begin gathering power.

: The baby will observe the battlefield and begin gathering power. Jumping Playtime : A heavy butt stomp that deals blunt damage to the entire party. Because it’s usually paired with the Focused Aim, it’s advised everyone to move to the back row and guard.

: A heavy butt stomp that deals blunt damage to the entire party. Because it’s usually paired with the Focused Aim, it’s advised everyone to move to the back row and guard. Tackle : A solo blunt hit that doesn’t do a lot of damage.

: A solo blunt hit that doesn’t do a lot of damage. Eye Regeneration : Takes up an action per eye that is regenerated.

: Takes up an action per eye that is regenerated. Mother’s Love: Joanna regenerates the HP of both eyes and a good chunk of her child’s HP.

Go for the Eyes

Close

Because the Homo Jaluzo doesn’t have any weaknesses, the best way to start this fight is simply buffing/debuffing and attacking it with all you got. Part way through the fight, Gallica will make a good observation. The Homo Jaluzo’s eyes are ripe for the picking. Because it can focus its aim, it’s best to take these out as fast as possible. With that said, when the Homo Jaluzo is close to death, Joanna will appear a single time and heal her child’s eyes and overall HP, so while you can attack the eyes early on, it’s better to start focusing on them after this crucial moment.

While Homo Jaluzo is not susceptible to any weakness (nor is it strong against anything), its eyes are a different story. These are weak to piercing damage, which is why we suggested bringing Hulkenberg ’s Knight Archetype and potentially slapping that on our protagonist as well to grant you extra actions in a turn. Bringing these down quickly will also reduce the number of actions the Homo Jaluzo will perform, as it will wither in pain for a single action whenever both eyes are bloodshot. Regenerating its eyes back also takes time, so it can give you some extra wiggle room.

After Joanna heals her child, all you really need to do now is whittle its health down to nothing, all while defending against its focused aim when its eyes are fully functioning.

Rewards

2,200 EXP

550 A-EXP

2,500 MAG

4,000 Reeve

Jaluzo's Baby Clothes Jaluzo's Baby Clothes