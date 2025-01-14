The Kokasadors is a powerful enemy in the Metaphor: ReFantazio universe that isn’t too different from a lot of the bird-like creatures you’ll encounter. It features a handful of powerful attacks, but becomes unique in its Tetrakarn ability, making most of your melee attackers useless.

This boss is directly tied to the Saving the Mourning Snakes quest from Junah , being her initial Follower Bond quest. This is available starting as early as August 19 after completing the Potion of Blight quest Eupha ’s brother, Edeni, gives you. It’s time to turn up the heat and fry some chicken with your fiery skills.

Party Composition

Protagonist Protagonist Seeker Seeker

Hulkenberg Hulkenberg Knight Knight

Junah Junah Faker Faker

Eupha Eupha Summoner Summoner

Kokasadors Moveset

Tetrakarn Will erect a barrier that reflects any melee abilities. Mamudodyne A strong dark attack on the entire party. Thunderstrike Thrust A blunt thunder-based strike at a target that will reduce their defenses. Blizzaton A strong ice attack on a single party member. Target Kokasadors will target someone who is without the specific effect, such as Rakukaja . Peck of Death Instantly kills anyone who is targeted.

Boss Battle

Close

Slash Pierce Strike Fire Ice Lightning Wind Light Darkness - Weak - Weak Reflect - - - Reflect

It’s very important to limit your melee attackers in this fight as much as you can because of the Kokasadors’ Tetrakarn ability that it’ll occasionally use. This will erect a barrier around itself that reflects any piercing, striking and slashing attacks. This essentially makes companions who run half of the archetypes pretty useless until it’s dispelled after three turns. Try to avoid bringing Heismay if you’re still running him on Thief , because the Kokasdors will also naturally reflect dark attacks, making half his movekit absolutely useless.

We do recommend bringing Hulkenberg in on Knight , though, because, before the Kokasadors is able to get Tetrakarn off, it’s still weak to piercing damage. So, hitting a strong piercing attack from Hulkenberg early on in the fight is still a net gain, and even when she becomes more or less useless in the offense, her Knight’s Proclamation can still draw the bird’s attention.

The Peck of Death is a game changer for the Kokasadors as anyone it targets will die if it hits, even at full health. This is only ever targeted when a specific buff isn’t applied to a party member, such as Rakukaja , so it’s important to have a Faker in the party to keep the buffs up.

At the end of the day, bringing casters who can cast fire damage, such as Faker ’s Infernal Vortex or Mage ’s Botra , is the best way to take care of Kokasador due to his weakness in this element.

Rewards:

3,300 EXP

500 A-EXP

2,250 MAG

2,750 Reeve

Tower White Mask x1

