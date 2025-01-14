Leogron was one of the few bosses in Metaphor: ReFantazio that truly gave us a run for our money. It may be tied a simple side quest (Peak Curiosity), but little did we know that the dungeon and its inhabitants were far overleveled compared to us. If you pick the quest up immediately on August 19, you will be met with a lot of resistance as most of these enemies are ten or twenty levels above your own at the time. Fortunately, we love a good challenge.

Party Composition

Protagonist Protagonist

Strohl Strohl Mage Mage Faker Faker

Junah Junah Masked Dancer Masked Dancer

Hulkenberg Hulkenberg

Leogron Moveset

Soul Cry Leogron will add four extra actions in his turn. Heat Riser Raises Leogron’s Attack, Defense, Hit Rate and Evasion. Deadeye Stance Raises hit rate to 100%. Chimera’s Wing A wind attack on the entire party that also drops their attack power. Chimera King’s Wing An upgraded version of Chimera’s Wing that’s normally paired with Deadeye Stance, which deals heavy wind to the entire party that now drastically drops their attack. Blizzaton A heavy-hitting ice attack on a single target. Ice Claw A strong slash-based attack that has an ice element to it. It has a chance of inflicting cold on the single target. Boneclaw Slash A strong slash-based attack on a single target.

Boss Fight

Slash Pierce Strike Fire Ice Lightning Wind Light Darkness - Weak - Weak Absorb - Reflect Resist -

There are a couple of means of neutralizing Leogron, but the easiest is having both a Magic Knight and a Magic Seeker in your party. There is a Synthesis skill called Magic Guard which “Raises a barrier that nullifies one elemental attack for all allies in caster’s row.” What this means is that the devastating Blizzaton (which makes an awful noise every time it’s cast) and the Wind-based Chimera King’s Wing will be negated almost entirely.

Soul Scream will trigger whenever there’s a player in the front row, granting the oversized bird four extra actions in his turn. This is devastating, which means he can get off an incredible number of casts before his turn ends, so much so that it could leave you on the ground in a matter of seconds. Because of this, we suggest placing your entire party in the back row.

Due to this, we also suggest bringing a caster party. It will be draining on your mana pool, but buffing your allies and taking advantage of Leogron’s fire weaknesses becomes key. The Magic Knight will aid in this along with healing with Mediline .

If you take this approach, it will take a considerable amount of time (about ten minutes for us) because of the attack reduction on Leogron’s Chimera’s Wing attack, but facing his Soul Cry is one of the biggest pains of this fight, especially if you’re underleveled.

Rewards

8,000 EXP

1,750 A-EXP

3,500 MAG

5,000 Reeve

Talisman of the Avian x1

x1 Monster Notebook Monster Notebook

