The big bad in Metaphor: ReFantazio, Louis , has escaped death and faces you in a duel. Here’s how to take him down.

At the Montario Opera House, as Junah is singing, you take the Spear of Drakodios and hurl it into Louis ’ heart atop the massive chandelier. The battle is seemingly over, and you’ve finally taken care of him. Well, that would be the case if the spear returned to Eupha when she called for it. You’re pulled up and go to make an exit with your group from the rooftop when Louis comes up, unscathed. Now wary of your schemes against him, you challenge him to a duel, therefore foregoing the ranking barriers that restricted both Grius and Glodell. Unfortunately, his reputation on the battlefield is no joke.

How to Beat Louis at the Montario Opera House

Louis is a powerhouse both offensively and defensively. As you can see, he doesn’t have any exploitable weaknesses, unlike other bosses you’ve faced in the past. However, there are ways to weaken him via Synthesis abilities.

Party Composition and Archetypes

For your party, Strohl (physical), Eupha (magic), and Hulkenberg (defense/magic) will be your best bet in defeating him.

In terms of Archetypes:

Protagonist Protagonist Mage Darkness Mage Darkness Mudo Mudo ).

Strohl Strohl

Eupha Eupha Summoner Summoner

Hulkenberg Hulkenberg

Heismay can work if you have him as Thief or Assassin in place of Strohl , but make sure that Heismay is strong enough to land some powerful moves when it hits. Likewise, Junah would be a great replacement for Eupha as she can give Louis new weaknesses to exploit, like Fire or Ice.

Louis is only at half health at the start of the fight, but it’ll still take a lot to finish him off.

Right at the start of the battle, Louis will use Soul Cry, which will grant him two more turns. He’ll use those turns to bring down your defense and attack and use Royal Slash on one of your members, likely the Protagonist . Immediately, when you get to your turn, choose a Synthesis skill like Blackguard's Hammer ( Hulkenberg and Eupha ) or Crusader's Hammer ( Hulkenberg and Strohl ), as they will put Louis at a disadvantage with either a Dark or Light weakness. If you have a Dark or Light skill or even a Dark or Light Magic Items like Sinister Straw Effigy or Luminous Sphere , use it to give you another press turn, which you can use to heal, bulk up, attack, or guard. I recommend using Strohl and his heavy physical/slash attacks to get some great hits in if you can spare the MP or turns.

If you’re left at too big a disadvantage, like too low in health or decreased defenses/attacks, use the Retry button to start the battle from the beginning. Rather be safe than sorry!

Louis has some rather powerful attacks, yet a majority will be directed towards one person: the Protagonist . Unlike Persona, if the Protagonist dies, you can still fight with your remaining team. Granted, you’d be at a disadvantage, but it’s better than starting over. Now, you can technically use this to your advantage. The move Tetrakarn (which can be inherited from Magic Knight) can repel physical attacks on whoever it’s done to, which means that, when Louis attacks the Protagonist , it will reflect and hit Louis . If you don’t have access to the move, moving the Protagonist to the back and keeping him out of Louis ’ range, whether that’s using Knight's Proclamation , or having him guard, can work.

Aftermath

Once you best Louis , you’ll be treated to an intense scene, where Louis and the Protagonist face each other, blade to blade. The Protagonist is struck, causing him to go off-guard. Eupha calls for Drakodios, right behind Louis , to impale him. Louis catches on and grabs it in time. Fortunately for us, that little distraction was enough for the Protagonist to get the job done. After some foreboding comments from Louis , he plummets down to the stage for all to see.

Rewards

8663-9075 EXP

1103-1150 A-EXP

7500 Reeves

1500 MAG

