Mimics are some of the most universal monsters found in all fantasy properties. Be it the Souls series, Dungeons and Dragons or even Frieren. Metaphor: ReFantazio is no different as it has your typical mimics that are disguised as juicy treasure chests, but then there are some bosses that are bigger, more dangerous beings ready to pounce.

Party Composition

Protagonist Protagonist Mage Mage

Strohl Strohl Warrior Warrior

Hulkenberg Hulkenberg Healer Healer Knight Knight

Heismay Heismay Merchant Merchant Gunner Gunner

Trove Imitec Moveset

Skull Cracker - A powerful single target attack

- A powerful single target attack Hellbound - A strong single target attack

- A strong single target attack Crushing Blow - A party wide melee attack

- A party wide melee attack Sleepy Air - An attack that attempts to put the entire party to sleep

A Dagger, a Ring, and a Rake

In order to start the Dagger, a Ring, and a Rake quest, you'll need to have Imagination at rank 2 and speak to the Pompous Man in Martira. This will unlock the quest to retrieve Malveno’s Ring in the Abandoned Tomb south of the small kingdom.

After accepting the quest, you'll take a two-day journey to the Ancient Tomb, but on the way you will run into Goddard and his Gauntlet Runner. He's a relatively-simple fight to get through, although arguably harder than the Mimic, even though Trove Imitec does cause some afflictions if you’re not careful.

The Boss Fight

Close

Slash Pierce Blunt Fire Ice Lightning Wind Light Darkness - - - - - - - Weak Resist

The Trove Imitec is a surprisingly unique fight to engage with. It doesn’t have a lot of attacks, but the fe wit does adds to its allure as something different from what we’re used to. For starters, we recommend bringing a Merchant because its Gold Attack will entice the mimic-like creature into giving up an action, allowing you to end it pretty quickly.

If you don’t have the Merchant Archetype, you’ll definitely want two strong melee classes in your party, along with two mages. A Healer would go a long way only because of Hama as Trove Imitec is solely weak to light attacks, making Hama very valuable. Alternatively, Gunner is a viable option for its Poison Shot attack that will eat through Trove Imitec's HP every action. Seeing as it has two per turn, it's a vaulable tool to consider.

The Trove Imitec’s greatest strength is not only its powerful melee attacks, but its Sleepy Air attack, which has a chance to put your entire party to sleep if unlucky. Even if one character is affected, be sure to bring spells that can wake them up, or items such as Panacea.

The main goal is to rush him as fast as possible, utilizing Hama wherever possible to add extra actions in your turn, and the Merchant to reduce Trove Imitec to one. Outside of this, if any of your party members are weak to melee attacks, have them guard before the turn ends, while the heavy hitters throw as much melee as possible at the boss.

Rewards

1,089 EXP

300 A-EXP

200 MAG

2,500 Reeve

