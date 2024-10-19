The disgraced yet loyal Eiselin Hulkenberg, a Roussainte and once-Kingsguard, is the second to join your cause in Metaphor: ReFantazio after Strohl. Failing to save the Prince, she swears to avenge him and make up for her mistakes (as well as be a particularly adventurous eater). Hulkenberg’s Archetype lineage, the Knight, prioritizes defense with debuffs and drawing enemy attention to herself. Over the course of the game, you can bond with Hulkenberg to unlock new skills and even new Archetypes.

Prerequisites: None to start, as Hulkenberg's Bond is unlocked automatically after the Mausoleum on 6/10.

Related Metaphor: ReFantazio - 12 Tips and Tricks We Wish We Knew Sooner Entering the world of Metaphor: ReFantazio for the first time? Here are some helpful tips and tricks for you!

Unlike Persona, choosing the wrong answer does not impact your relationship with them. However, choosing good answers will reward you with MAG.

Close

Rank 1

Unlocked after leaving the Mausoleum on 6/10.

Reward:

Unlock base Knight Archetype (1,000 MAG)

Rank 2

Unlocked after the mission "Necromancer Takedown"

Response 1 Sounds like a worthy opponent. +2 Sounds tough. +2 What was he like? +1 Response 2 "Pup"? +0 A friend of hers. +0 Response 3 Are you okay? +2 Don't worry about him. +1 What a scumbag. +0

Reward:

Knight Enlightenment (reduces MAG cost for Knight) and Guard Duty (may defend the Protagonist from being attacked by his weakness)

Rank 3

Unlocked after acquiring the Gauntlet Runner (after 6/24)

Response 1 I'm good at staying versatile. +1 I'm not sure. +0 Response 2 That's not true. +1 You're really fixated on this. +0 Push me harder! +2 Response 3 That's not true. +0 Don't let it bother you. +1 This isn't like you. +2

Reward:

Knight Archetype: Adept (unlocks the second Knight Archetype, the Magic Knight, requires Lv. 20 Knight and Lv. 10 Mage + 9,000 MAG)

Rank 4

Must Complete “Apprehend the Real Kidnapper” (after 7/17)

Response 1 What harm? +0 What is he accused of? +0 Response 2 Try it. +0 Wait... +0 Response 3 It's nothing. +1 I'm used to it. +2 He's the bad guy here. +1

Reward:

Scion’s Skill (+1 additional skill inheritance slot for Knight Archetypes)

Related Metaphor: ReFantazio: How to Unlock New Archetypes There are over 40 Archetypes to unlock in Metaphor: ReFantazio. Here's how to unlock them!

Rank 5

Available when traveling on the Gauntlet Runner

Response 1 What changed him? +0 What happened to him? +0 Response 2 You respect that? +0 Do you feel inferior? +0 Response 3 That's not who you are. +0 That's still a knight. +0 Response 4 You would run again? +3 So you'll say nothing? +3 Response 5 You don't have to be. +3 You have friends you know. +3 You're better than this. +3

Reward:

Knight Veneration (significant reduction of MAG for Knight Archetypes) and Battle Aura (more EXP when Hulkenberg is off the battlefield/not in active party)

Rank 6

Available when traveling on the Gauntlet Runner

Response 1 A bold mood. +1 Will he accept? +0 You'd risk your life? +1 Response 2 Well, I'm rooting for you. +1 You've got this. +2 Response 3 That's admirable. +0 You show him. +1 I know you can do it. +1 Response 4 I don't mind. +2 What would I do? +0 If only to witness your victory. +3

Reward:

Scion’s Merit (+1 additional skill inheritance slot for Knight Archetypes) and Battle Hypnosis (regular EXP gain even if off the battlefield/not in the active party)

Rank 7

Requires Level 4 Wisdom

Response 1 No chance. +0 We're here to stop you. +0 Response 2 Be careful. +0 You're not allowed to die. +0 Response 3 Stop! +0 Face me, instead. +0 Response 4 ...Who are you? +0 What will happen to him? +0 Response 5 You brought him to justice. +2 You fought marvelously. +2 Response 6 Of course you have. +2 You kept your faith. +2 You are a model knight. +3

Reward:

Knight Archetype: Elite (unlocks third and fourth Knight Archetype, the Paladin and Dark Knight, requires Lv. 20 Magic Knight for Paladin and Lv. 20 Magic Knight and Lv. 10 Wizard for Dark Knight + 18,750 MAG)

Rank 8

Available when traveling on the Gauntlet Runner

Response 1 Case closed. +1 But it's not over yet. +2 That's a harsh punishment. +0 Response 2 So we can't afford to fail. +2 I'll forge our path forward. +4 Response 3 I'm counting on you. +4 You're a true knight. +4 I'll protect you. +4

Reward:

Scion’s Essence (+1 additional skill inheritance slot for Knight Archetypes), Special Guard Duty (better chances of Hulkenberg defending the Protagonist in battle against his weakness), and Grand Fantasy (will unlock access to a Heroic Embodiment, Royal Knight, requires Lv. 20 Paladin and Lv. 20 Dark Knight+ 30,000 MAG).

Next Metaphor: ReFantazio: Strohl Follower Guide All dialogue options and optimal choices for Strohl in Metaphor: ReFantazio.