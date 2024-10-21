The singer with bounds of determination, Junah, a Nidian and the most popular figure in the United Kingdom of Euchronia, is the fourth to join your cause in Metaphor: ReFantazio after Strohl, Hulkenberg, and Heismay. Always wanting to sing, she proved her talents to the world while also doubling as a spy against Louis and his crew, making her a force to be reckoned with in many accounts. Junah’s Archetype lineage, the Masked Dancer, allows her to equip different masks of various Archetypes and use them alongside other powerful magic abilities and fans. Over the course of the game, you can bond with Junah to unlock new skills and even new Archetypes.

Prerequisites: In order to unlock Junah as a Follower, you must complete the "Save the Mourning Snakes" mission (which is unlocked after the "Ancestral Solution" mission), which starts on 8/19 in Virga Island.

Related Metaphor: ReFantazio - 12 Tips and Tricks We Wish We Knew Sooner Entering the world of Metaphor: ReFantazio for the first time? Here are some helpful tips and tricks for you!

Unlike Persona, choosing the wrong answer does not impact your relationship with them. However, choosing good answers will reward you with MAG.

Close

Rank 1

Unlocked after defeating Kokasadors during the "Save the Mourning Snakes" mission.

Reward:

Unlock base Masked Dancer Archetype (8,250 MAG)

Rank 2

Response 1 What are you buying? +1 Do you have the money? +1 Response 2 That's why you were nice to her? +1 Was that really about singing? +0 Response 3 You should do it. +2 I want to hear you sing, too. +2 And if I say you can't? +2

Reward:

Masked Dancer Enlightenment (reduces MAG cost for Masked Dancer) and Triumphant Hymn (recovers a bit of MP for the party after a battle)

Rank 3

Response 1 I was worried I'd lost you. +0 I thought you'd left me behind. +0 I was about to head back. +0 Response 2 Who was she? +0 Don't let her get to you. +1 Should we back out? +0 Response 3 It's a tough world. +0 Are you sure, though? +1 She's no match for you. +2

Reward:

Scion’s Skill (+1 additional skill inheritance slot for Masked Dancer Archetypes and Battle Aura (more EXP when Junah is off the battlefield/not in the active party)

Rank 4

Response 1 The singer from last year? +0 The little girl you sang to? +0 Response 2 Explain yourself. +0 You owe us money. +0 You've gone too far. +0 Response 3 What would happen? +1 Because they're poisonous? +0 I'll be with you. +3

Reward:

Masked Dancer Veneration (significant reduction of MAG for Masked Dancer Archetypes)

Related Metaphor: ReFantazio: How to Unlock New Archetypes There are over 40 Archetypes to unlock in Metaphor: ReFantazio. Here's how to unlock them!

Rank 5

Requires Level 4 Imagination

Response 1 People are excited. +2 Because it's free? +0 That's the power you have. +1 Response 2 I'll take care of it. +0 I'll have a look. +0 Response 3 What's your scheme? +0 That depends on you. +0 Response 4 Are you alright? +1 How'd I miss that? +0 Response 5 Let's go pick some leaves. +0 What's wrong? +0 You don't want to go? +0

Reward:

Scion’s Merit (+1 additional skill inheritance slot for Masked Dancer Archetypes)

Rank 6

Available when traveling on the Gauntlet Runner

Response 1 Was that you, Junah? +1 Do you have a sister? +0 I've seen her before. +1 Response 2 About what? +1 You were cute. +3 I like how you look now. +1

Reward:

Masked Dancer Archetype: Elite (unlocks the second Masked Dancer Archetype, the Persona Master, requires Lv. 20 Masked Dancer and Lv. 10 Faker + 28,500 MAG)

Rank 7

Response 1 We're going to save her. +2 Fate is strange. +2 Response 2 What do you mean? +2 Go on... +2 You wouldn't show the others? +0 Response 3 Does it still hurt? +0 I'm glad you're better. +0 Response 4 You protected Junah. +2 People change. +2 I want to hear you sing. +3

Reward:

Battle Hypnosis (regular EXP gain even if off the battlefield/not in the active party)

Rank 8

Response 1 Are you jealous? +0 She's got potential. +1 Response 2 You can do it. +2 You give me hope. +4 That's a great goal. +1 Response 3 It's a promise. +4 We'll do it together. +4 I'll expect front-row seats. +4

Reward:

Scion’s Essence (+1 additional skill inheritance slot for Masked Dancer Archetypes), Heroes' Hymn (increased MP recovery after battle via Triumphant Hymn), and Grand Fantasy (will unlock access to a Heroic Embodiment, Royal Masked Dancer, requires Lv. 20 Persona Master and Lv. 20 Trickster + 30,000 MAG).

Next Metaphor: ReFantazio: Neuras Follower Guide All dialogue options and optimal choices for Neuras in Metaphor: ReFantazio.