The adorable fellow contestant, Lina is a breath of fresh air in Metaphor: ReFantazio’s dark and dreary world filled with monsters and grotesque humans. Unfortunately, because she also wants to get to the top of the contest, that means you’ll have to face her at some point in the story, or at least if you accept a certain quest. Thankfully, while no one wants to beat this adorable creature, she will go down in a couple of turns and be swayed with simple words.

Party Composition

Protagonist Protagonist Mage Mage

Strohl Strohl Warrior Warrior

Hulkenberg Hulkenberg Knight Knight

Heismay Heismay Thief Thief

Lina’s Moveset

Mage Transcendence : Powers up Lina’s next magic ability.

: Powers up Lina’s next magic ability. Mage Plasma : Lightning damage to the entire party.

: Lightning damage to the entire party. Mage Wildfire: Fire damage to the entire party.

Running into Lina

Lina isn’t someone you will run into during the main story, but instead you’ll need to come across her during your side adventures. For us, on our way to the Forsaken Tower was the meeting point. Talking to the Craftsman in the Port of Brilehaven after July 23, you can grab the Superior Scrimshaw side quest, which will eventually open the path to the Forsaken Tower.

While heading up northeast of the Port of Brilehaven and past the Gracia Forest, you will notice on the map there is a Runner on the map. This happens to belong to the lovely Lina. She will immediately challenge you to a fight, hoping to knock you out of the competition. Unfortunately, she doesn’t know who she’s messing with.

Boss Fight

Close

Slash Pierce Strike Fire Ice Lightning Wind Light Darkness - - Resist Resist Weak - - - -

Despite being a contestant in the competition to be the next ruler, Lina is one of the weakest individuals we faced. That’s not to say they pose absolutely no threat, as their attacks actually deal a surprising amount of damage, but their defensive abilities are far from the best.

While she’s resistant to blunt and fire damage, she is entirely weak to ice attacks such as Blizza . Be sure to bring at least one character from the Mage archetype. If you have more, that’s a bonus to help add additional actions in your turn.

With that said, you just want to take your heaviest hitters, such as Strohl’s Warrior abilities or Thief’s darkness attacks, and rush her. As we said, she doesn’t have a lot of defense, so her health will drain very quickly.

With that said, if she does get a turn or two, she can do a decent amount of damage to your party. Specifically, she will cast Mage Transcendence, which will enhance her next magic abilities. This will be followed up by either Mage Plasma or Wildfire, hitting the party with either lightning or fire attacks, respectively. If you have any weaknesses to these, she will immediately gain another turn and use the other attack on you.

Outside of that, she doesn’t pose a huge threat. You should be able to take her down in two turns if you have ice abilities. If not, then maybe a third turn will be needed. Regardless, she will give up in the end and work things out with words.

Rewards

1,250 EXP

400 A-EXP

1,500 MAG

1,500 Reeve

Magla Injection Magla Injection

