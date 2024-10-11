Just like in the Persona series, there will be some unavoidable fights throughout dungeons in Metaphor: ReFantazio. The Louisian Mage Captains are an example of these fights and on the harder difficulties, they will surely give you a hard time. Within the Grand Cathedral dungeon, there will be two instances of them, each with a varying degree of how you’ll need to deal with them while also teaching you the value of switching up your Archetypes as you continue playing the game.

Louisian Mage Captain and the Undead Captains

The first fight against a Mage Captain will pair them with the undead.

Recommended Archetypes:

Healer: This Archetype will be amazing at helping keep the party alive here and help gain extra actions to keep up damage on the enemy.

Brawler: This Archetype has a high crit rate and deals striking damage. This will keep up with damage as well as ensure you get those extra actions to get back to Hulkenberg to block any incoming damage.

Knight: This Archetype is the star of the show here. This archetype will tank almost all the incoming damage in this fight. Hulkenberg will have a higher health pool at this stage of the game as well so it will be best to keep it in her hands to make sure she can eat all the damage coming at the party easily.

The first time you meet a Louisian Mage Captain, he won’t attack the group directly until his undead minions have been defeated. Hulkenberg’s Archetype, Knight, is resistant to the Sword Captain so while you are fighting you want to keep this enemy alive the entire fight. Utilize the “Knight’s Proclamation” spell to draw enemy attention until 3 of the 5 enemies have been defeated. The undead enemies are going to be weak to striking and Light damage types. This means you will want to use Healer as your protagonist’s archetype and keep him on the frontline to help take down the first three undead enemies.

Strohl should be equipped with the Brawler archetype to help keep striking enemy weaknesses as well. With the mix of the protagonist and Strohl striking these enemy weaknesses, you can have enough moves in a turn, and cycle back to Hulkenberg so she can defend and mitigate damage done while all enemies are active.

Once the first three undead enemies are taken care of, make sure not to kill the fourth, as Hulkenberg is going to be resistant to this one, and you can still use Knight’s Proclamation to keep the others from taking damage. However, the Louisian Mage Captain will be weak to her piercing attacks. If, at any point, this fourth undead enemy does die, you’ll have to deal with a party-wide attack that will hit the Healer Archetype's weakness, so you want to avoid this at all costs.

Now that you have the Louisian Mage Captain and the Sword Captain Malmorta as the only enemies on the field, you’ll go all out on attacking the Mage Captain. Hitting him as often as possible with Hulkenberg’s melee attack to hit his weakness and gain extra actions. Move the protagonist to the backline to keep healing the party when they are low and passing on his turn to ensure the others can do more damage.

Once the Louisian Mage Captain has been defeated, you’ll only need to take down Sword Captain Malmorta now. If you’ve saved Hulkenberg's MP, you can once again utilize the Knight’s Proclamation spell and keep his attention on her so that the other two party members can focus on damage. Move the protagonist back to the frontline and start using melee attacks if he is low on MP, otherwise you can use “Hama” to deal a heavy-hitting spell on the enemy's weakness and take care of them quickly.

Louisian Mage Captain and the Sword Captains

In our second bout with a Mage Captain, they will now be paired with new allies.

Recommended Archetypes:

Healer or Mage: Either of these will be needed. Mage will have one spell that is necessary to take down the additional enemies quickly while also gaining extra actions.

Warrior: Due to using Brawler before, you will have saved MP use for this fight in particular. Use the "Slicer" Archetype spell as often as you can on the Mage Captain.

Knight: To keep the party from taking too much damage, you'll need this Archetype again, guarding as often as you can after using Knight's Proclamation.

The second fight you encounter a Louisian Mage Captain in this dungeon will be after you unlock the lift. This captain will be aided by two Louisian Sword Captains instead of undead soldiers. Just like the first time you fought a Mage Captain, you will want to dispatch both of his allies after you take care of the Mage. Doing so will allow your party to take significantly less damage as a whole, which also makes sure you at least have some resources to keep going further into the dungeon after the fight. It is safe to say that the Mage Captains are your number one priority whenever they show up in Metaphor: ReFantazio and they are a real threat, especially when you have Healer as an Archetype in your party.

For this fight, you will want to take the Mage Archetype with the inherited skill “Dei”. You can also use Healer, but make sure you bring the inherited “Blizz” spell from the Mage Archetype. Blizz will be needed to take down the Sword Captains, while the Warrior and Knight Archetypes will be dedicated to damaging the Mage Captain and tanking all the Sword Captain attacks. Knight is once again necessary in this fight due to the slashing resistance the Archetype possesses. Warrior can be changed with some other Archetypes available, but you want to avoid having multiple casters here due to the spell resistance of the enemies. Bringing Brawler will make the fight a lot tougher than needs to be, as Warrior can use the “Slicer” spell, which will deal weak slash damage 2–4 times to the Mage Captain while Knight has the Sword Captain's attention.

Brawler can still be used during this fight and is still very useful for characters that are low on MP. Just make sure you have the healing items or MP for spells to keep them alive and in the fight. Their melee attack will do less damage here due to none of the enemies having a weakness to strike damage this time.

Using Knight’s Proclamation to keep the Sword Captains attacking Hulkenberg and Blizz to keep gaining extra actions will be the main play here. Use Dei to heal her once her health has gotten too low. Warrior will be your main source of outgoing damage for the party for this fight, making sure to target the Mage Captain. Mage/Healer will strike weaknesses to try and get actions for Hulkenberg to defend and take even less damage when possible. The fight is relatively easy to get a grasp on once you’ve gotten the rhythm going and shouldn’t be too much of a hassle with these Archetypes.

With that, you have taken down the Louisian Mage Captains and prevailed against them. These are a set of fights set on training players to use new Archetypes to fit similar but different scenarios to gain the upper hand. Always keep in mind enemy weaknesses and how to handle dealing with your own Archetype weaknesses when coming out of a fight. Knight's Proclamation will be an excellent early-game spell to keep your party alive while handling overwhelming odds, especially on the Hard difficulty where everything is going to hit a lot harder.