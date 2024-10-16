Your first big bounty in Metaphor: ReFantazio is the fearsome Maneater Manjula. Here’s how to take them down.

What are Bounties in Metaphor: ReFantazio?

Bounties in Metaphor: ReFantazio are challenging bosses that are optional for players to tackle. However, completing the bounty will grant you a lot of money and a boost to a specific stat. Plus, it makes for a great way to grind and level up both your party and Archetypes.

How to Get the Manjula Bounty (Man's Not-So Best Friend)?

The Maneater Manjula bounty (Man's Not-So Best Friend) is available once you get freedom in the Grand Triad. Go to the Recruitment Center and sign up for the bounty. Once you do so, you’ll want to head over to Tradia Desert, located outside the city. If you are new to the game, I suggest getting used to combat by starting Brigitta’s side quest or battling through the Catacombs. Also, if you want more information regarding the bounty, visit the Informant at the Hushed Honeybee Inn. However, all you need to know is here, so save yourself some Reeves.

It’s recommended that you are at least level 20, though you can fight them at whatever level you desire as long as you are aptly prepared.

How to Summon the Manjula

In order to summon the Manjula, you’ll need to fight three packs of Hyeno dogs that roam around the Tradia Desert. If you are high enough level, you can take them out in Fast combat instead of Squad/turn-based combat. When it comes to what weapon you should go with, choose one that you are okay with going into battle with.

Current Available Archetypes

The Archetypes available at the moment should include:

Seeker

Mage

Warrior

Knight

Healer

Merchant (if Brigitta becomes a follower)

Brawler (if Catherina becomes a follower)

When you’ve cleared out the three packs, the Maneater Manjula will appear and battle will commence.

Boss: Maneater Manjula (Level 22)

The Maneater Manjula is a massive foe that can seem intimidating, especially since it’s your first bounty. However, they are weak to Ice and Strike, so make sure to have skills with those affinities equipped. The Brawler’s base attack is Strike-based, so you can equip that class to whoever you deem worthy of it. Still, having a Mage who has Blizz is key, as exploiting the Manjula’s weakness will net you another Press Turn. Your goal with the battle is to get the most out of your turns, so aim for weaknesses.

Do not use Fire attacks, as they will be blocked and cause the Manjula to be enraged.

The Manjula uses a lot of Fire-based attacks. Therefore, make sure to have a Warrior on the team, as they have resistance to it. However, the Manjula does use Pierce attacks that aim at Warrior’s weakness (plus potential poisoning), so have some Robust Remedy and Medicine on standby (or Patra if you have it). Keep it up and you’ll defeat the Maneater Manjula.

Ending + Reward

Aside from the EXP and such you get from defeating the Manjula, you’ll also receive a Rusted Weapon, a Bone Helm, and most importantly, a Rampager Tail. Once you return to the Recruitment Center, turn in the Rampager Tail, and you’ll receive your bounty money of 10,000 Reeve, which should be enough to splurge on some new equipment if you desire.

