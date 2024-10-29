As your first supporter, Maria , an Ishkia & Rhoag child, is one of the first non-playable Followers you can gain on your journey in Metaphor: ReFantazio. Her father, Grius , was our first contact about Louis but, in an attempt on Louis ' life, Grius lost his by Louis ' sword. Now without parents (outside of her caretaker, the owner of the Hushed Honeybee Inn, Fabienne), she's struggling with coming to terms and needs company and hope, which is where the Protagonist comes in. Maria 's Archetype lineage, the Healer , is your standard healing class, with aid centering on health and raising stats on the battlefield, as well as Light magic. Like the Merchant , it isn't a big combat class, though your Maces can be helpful against Strike-weak enemies. Over the course of the game, you can bond with Maria to unlock new skills and even new Archetypes.

Location: Maria is found outside The Hushed Honeybee Inn in the Grand Triad during the day.

Prerequisites: None. Bond with Maria starts automatically on 6/10.

Unlike Persona, choosing the wrong answer does not impact your relationship with them. However, choosing good answers will reward you with MAG.

Rank 1

Unlocked automatically on 6/10.

Reward:

Unlock base Healer Archetype (2,500 MAG).

Rank 2

Requires Level 2 Tolerance and the Tree of Prosperity drawing, unlocked after finding Maria at the Cathedral on 6/22

Response 1 She's holding back. +0 Even to you? +0 Response 2 That's all? +0 I'm not sure... +0 Leave it to me. +0 Response 3 What is it? +0 You can tell me. +0 Response 4 Let's keep walking. +0 I'll tell them off. +0 Response 5 How is she weird? +0 Apologize to her. +0 Clean up those drawings. +0 Response 6 You're not weird. +2 Don't let them bother you. +1 I'll make them apologize. +1 Response 7 I'd never forget. +2 I wouldn't break a promise. +3 Response 8 That's not true. +1 A bad person did it. +1 He did it for you. +1 Response 9 I'll visit you again. +3 We'll talk again. +3

Reward:

Healer Enlightenment (reduces MAG cost for Healer Archetypes).

Rank 3

Must have Midnight Sunsands drawing

Response 1 Let's buy some. +2 Let's go there too. +3 Response 2 Don't mind her. +1 You're not wrong, Maria. +1 Response 3 You have Ms. Fabienne. +1 You have me. +3 Response 4 Someday we will. +0 It's dangerous. +0 Response 5 You are good. +3 Show her you care. +3

Reward:

Scion’s Skill (+1 additional skill inheritance slot for Healer Archetypes) and Healer Archetype: Adept (will unlock the second Healer Archetype, Cleric, requires Lv. 20 Healer + 9,000 MAG)

Rank 4

Response 1 She's a good kid. +0 That's odd? +0 I may have an idea... +0 Response 2 Are you okay? +0 You don't have to apologize. +0 Response 3 She would never abandon you. +0 Why would you think that? +0 Response 4 He did it for both of you. +4 He worked to protect everyone. +4 He made me promise him. +4

Reward:

Purpose (increased EXP post-battle) and Speedy Cooking (can cook without taking up time on the Gauntlet Runner)

Rank 5

Must have City Ruins drawing

Response 1 What did you ask him? +0 You finished praying? +0 Response 2 Your papa must be happy. +3 Your papa must feel relieved. +3 Response 3 You can do other things. +2 Maybe you can make people smile. +2 Response 4 That's a great idea. +2 You don't need me there... +0 It's the whole family. +3 Response 5 I know an artist. +3 Leave it to me. +3

Reward:

Healer Veneration (significant reduction of MAG for Healer Archetypes)

Rank 6

Response 1 You can help, right? +0 It's a lot to ask... +0 Response 2 I'm glad we asked him. +3 I think he'll do a good job. +3 Response 3 It's a gift. +0 Maria designed it. +0 Response 4 It looks amazing. +2 She loves it. +1 Mission complete. +3 Response 5 A little bit, yeah. +1 You did a great job. +3 You outdid him. +2

Reward:

Scion’s Merit (+1 additional skill inheritance slot for Healer Archetypes)

Rank 7

Requires Level 4 Tolerance and Peregrine Falls drawing

Response 1 Neat, huh? +0 They were all incredible sights. +0 Response 2 Good job. +2 Turns out he's a good kid. +0 Response 3 They're afraid. +2 How can I help? +3 Let's check on him. +3

Reward:

Burning Purpose (further increased EXP post-battle) and Speedy Cooking (get an additional dish out of cooking on the Gauntlet Runner)

Rank 8

Response 1 We can hope for the best... +0 I want to help. +2 Response 2 That's great. +4 I'll help with that, too. +2 Response 3 Hirundo? +0 You have a lot of friends. +2 Response 4 Is that how you really feel? +0 Because you have a home now? +0 Response 5 I promise. +4 I won't die. +4 I'll make this country kind. +4

Reward:

Scion’s Essence (+1 additional skill inheritance slot for Healer Archetypes) and Healer Archetype: Elite (will unlock the second and final Healer Archetype, Savior, requires Lv. 20 Cleric + 18,750 MAG).

