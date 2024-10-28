Once you awaken the Seeker Archetype, you'll meet a mysterious yet helpful guide in Akademia named More, who is one of the first non-playable Followers you can gain on your journey in Metaphor: ReFantazio. While not instantly familiar to the protagonist, it is his book that the protagonist carries around and the voice we hear when traveling. Trapped in an unknown place with no memories and his cat, Plateau, he asks you to take on many challenges in hopes of recovering his memory.

More's Archetype lineage, the Seeker, is the standard class with an all-around approach, not specializing in just one area like other ones. It does, later on, boast some great Synthesis skills and your Sword can be helpful against Slash-weak enemies. Over the course of the game, you can bond with More to unlock new skills and even new Archetypes, as well as grow your Archetype arsenal.

Location: More can be found in Akademia, which can be accessed in many places, like the Gauntlet Runner and in town.

Prerequisites: You will automatically unlock More's Bond by progressing in the story. His Bond starts after you awaken to your Seeker Archetype at the fight against Homo Gorleo.

Unlike Persona, choosing the wrong answer does not impact your relationship with them. However, choosing good answers will reward you with MAG.

Rank 1

Unlocked after meeting More for the first time in Akademia.

Reward:

Unlock base Seeker Archetype (500 MAG), and Bright-Eyed Student (allows party members to change base Archetypes)

Rank 2 (More's Task: Forward and Prologue)

Unlocked after getting Healer Archetype (Maria) to Level 10 (can be any member)

Response 1 What kind of memory? +1 You remember everything? +1 Who are you again? +1 Response 2 It can change the world. +3 You may be right. +3 You're exaggerating. +0

Reward:

Seeker Enlightenment (reduces MAG cost for Seeker Archetypes), Scion’s Skill (+1 additional skill inheritance slot for Seeker Archetypes), and More's Magic Igniter (Archetype Tree can now be accessed via the Main Menu)

Rank 3 (More's Task Chapter One: Ordeal)

Unlocked after studying the Gunner Archetype (Neuras)

Response 1 What truth? +0 An intriguing theory. +0 You jealous or something? +0 Response 2 I'll help you. +2 I hope so. +1 You sure about that? +1

Reward:

Seeker Archetype: Adept (unlocks the second Seeker Archetype, the Magic Seeker, requires Lv. 20 Seeker + 7,200 MAG)

Rank 4 (More's Task Chapter Two: Solitude)

Unlocked after getting the Merchant Archetype (Brigitta) to Level 15 (can be any member)

Response 1 Is that so? +0 I thought as much. +0 Response 2 It meant a lot. +2 I'm kind of over it. +0 You deserve high praise. +3

Reward:

Ability Forecast (lets you preview all your followers' abilities via the Main Menu)

Rank 5 (More's Task Chapter Three: Drifting)

Unlocked after studying 15 different Archetypes

Response 1 Are you alright? +0 What's wrong? +0 Response 2 Don't let it bother you. +0 But you do. +1 Response 3 Where's this coming from? +1 Don't give in. +2 I won't betray you. +3

Reward:

Scion’s Merit (+1 additional skill inheritance slot for Merchant Archetypes)

Rank 6 (More's Task Chapter Four: Turmoil)

Unlocked after getting the General Archetype (Bardon at Rank 3) to Level 15.

Response 1 You don't seem well. +0 Something still worrying you? +1 Response 2 Really? +0 More memories unlocking? +0 Response 3 Calm down. +2 That may be true... +1 And what's wrong with that? +3

Reward:

Seeker Veneration (significant reduction of MAG for Seeker Archetypes).

Rank 7 (More's Task Chapter Five: Resolve)

Unlocked after studying 25 different Archetypes

Response 1 Are you okay? +1 Did you remember something? +1 Response 2 Let's find out together. +3 But can you accept it? +3 I'm at your side. +3

Reward:

Scion’s Essence (+1 additional skill inheritance slot for Seeker Archetypes) and Seeker Archetype: Elite (will unlock the third Seeker Archetype, Soul Hacker, requires Lv. 20 Magic Seeker + 16,500 MAG).

Rank 8 (More's Task Chapter Six: The End)

Unlocked after getting any Elite Archetype to Level 20

Response 1 I could have told you that. +2 I hope so. +1 What's my reward? +0 Response 2 I'm looking forward to it. +4 I hope you see them again. +4 We can journey together. +4

Reward:

Archetype Evangelist (when channeling an Archetype, the status bonuses will be +3).

