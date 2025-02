Necromancer Takedown is the second main story Operation Quest in Metaphor: ReFanzatio. Hulkenberg joins the Protagonist and Strohl as they infiltrate the Regalith Grand Cathedral and defeat Louis' necromancer subordinate. They also want to know where Louis is and what is going to happen with the upcoming calamity.

