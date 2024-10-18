Despite being much like the Persona series, Metaphor: ReFantazio switches up how players will approach, maxing out their follower ranks within the game. Dialogue options are going to help in getting the next rank within their bond, but these don't have a hidden affection meter towards the main protagonist. Once you have them available to hang out with during specific story events or even on the Gauntlet Runner, you will be able to achieve that next rank.

However, some will require something new to get their next bond. Neuras will be one such character where you are going to seek out relics that take place within nearby dungeons in the towns you'll be at in the story. Once you have collected those relics, you will then be met with some events revolving around Neuras.

Unlike Persona, choosing the wrong answer does not impact your relationship with them. However, choosing good answers will reward you with MAG.

Rank 1

Neuras will become a follower for your main character once you have completed the quest titled "Providing a Spark", allowing him to be available for you to visit him during downtime and for his follower events.

Reward:

Gunner Archetype will now allow the party to study the Gunner Archetype.

Rank 2

Response 1 Did you doubt him? + 1 Would he really mislead you? Response 2 I’m definitely motivated. +2 You need more? It’ll awaken his ghost… Response 3 It was fate. So you got distracted.+3

Reward:

Bombardier will start an attack at the start of battle on the gauntlet runner deck to ensure that enemies can take damage before your turn starts. Gunner Enlightenment will also now have a reduced MAG cost for studying the Gunner Lineage.

Rank 3

Response 1 Must’ve been amazing. Keep telling yourself that. Wish that were me. +2 Response 2 It’s a lifestyle choice. I support you. You’re perfect for each other. +3

Reward:

Gunner Archetype: Adept will now allow the party to study the Sniper Archetype.

Rank 4

Response 1 Aren’t igniters convenient? +1 Do you dislike igniters? Response 2 Did you join them? You didn’t stop it? It’ll awaken his ghost… Response 3 It’s better this way. +2 You missed out on fame. This is actually a step up.

Reward:

Scion's Skill will increase skill inheritance slots for the Gunner Lineage to 2.

Rank 5

Response 1 Something on your mind? You’re feeling low? Response 2 We won’t betray you. That’s just growth. +3

Reward:

Bombastic Bombardier will ensure that enemies take even more damage at the start of battle on the gauntlet runner deck. Gunner Veneration will also lower the MAG cost of studying the Gunner Lineage significantly.

Rank 6

Response 1 Good job holding onto it.+1 You never lost it? What a legend. +1 Response 2 We’re counting on you. You’re one of us now. To the end, and beyond. +3

Reward:

Scion's Merit will increase the skill inheritance slots for the Gunner Lineage to 3.

Rank 7

Response 1 Who did it? Only the relics? Were you drinking again? Response 2 Maybe a colleague? Someone who knows relics? Someone following you? Response 3 Got it. What are those relics? Anything for you, Neuras. +3

Reward:

Seedling Synergy, which will increase the number of plants that can be harvested in the Plant Culture Chamber by 1.

Rank 8

Response 1 Dire how? Could have saved us the trouble. Response 2 Not just a coincidence? There must be a reason. +1 Response 3 Let’s destroy it. +4 Let’s use it to defeat Louis. Let’s put the pieces back. Response 4 It’s the fruit of your efforts. +4 Likewise. You’ve plenty more in store.

Reward:

Gunner Archetype: Elite will allow the party to now study the Dragoon Archetype. Scion's Essence will also increase skill inheritance slots for the Gunner Lineage to 4.

