If there’s one thing Metaphor: ReFantazio is good at, it’s providing a ton of different monsters to fight. While there certainly can be reskins of enemies that are reused throughout the story, at the very least, each one comes with their own skill sets that help differentiate one another.

In terms of the Orgas, he resembles that of his fellow Orgos giants, but comes with far more tools to take you down. He’s bigger, stronger and by far more threatening than your typical giant, but we have the moves to show you how to bring him down and take his horn for your own.

Party Composition

Protagonist Protagonist Mage Mage Thief Thief

Strohl Strohl Healer Healer Mage Mage

Hulkenberg Hulkenberg Knight Knight

Heismay Heismay Thief Thief

Orgas Moveset

Wild Cry : Reduces the party’s attack and defense.

: Reduces the party’s attack and defense. Soul Cry : Grants the Orgras two additional actions.

: Grants the Orgras two additional actions. Heat Riser : Raises the Orgas’ attack, defense, hit and evasion.

: Raises the Orgas’ attack, defense, hit and evasion. Slam Strike : A simple single-target strike.

: A simple single-target strike. Skull Cracker : A strong single-target strike.

: A strong single-target strike. Charge: Charges up the next attack to do significantly more damage.

Accepting the Quest

The Orgas boss fight is tied directly to the Superior Scrimshaw side quest. This is found in the Port of Brilehaven on or after July 23, specifically down the Merchants’ Bazaar where a Craftsman is right next to Strohl, pondering what to do about his current predicament. He is in need of a horn, specifically an Orgas horn that he can put his talents to the test with.

Unfortunately, it isn’t as easy as accepting the quest, as you will then need to go to The Greatest Catch Tavern and talk to the Seasoned Man. He will sell you information regarding the Fiend of Forsaken Tower for 1,800 Reeve, and this will unlock the location of the Forsaken Tower on the map. All that needs to be done is take the lengthy three-day trek to the Forsaken Tower and climb it to the top to find the Orgas giant.

Boss Fight