Once you’ve reached the small Virga Islands in Metaphor: ReFantazio, you will be roughly halfway through the game, if not a little further, but that just means there are many more quests to be found, some of which actually offer a significant challenge. One so happens to be just outside the Inn in the Village of Pagans, where a man will send you on a rather lengthy journey to help defeat a powerful monster.

No Deadline

Dejected Man and Unlocking the Dungeon

Located just outside the inn of the village, the Dejected Man is in a rather depressed state as he mourns his presumed late sister. She has always had an interest in monsters, but it seems her curiosity got the better of her and may have fallen in her research at the Spire of Blind Faith.

This is a rather sizable dungeon, but in order to find out more information about it, you will need to talk to the Talkative Mustari man inside the local pub. By buying Phantom Avian of the Spire information, it will unlock the location of the Spire, a place at the edge of the ocean far away from where you are.

Spire of Blind Faith