Healing is a huge theme in Metaphor: ReFantazio, but in some cases, it’s about destruction. For Virga Island, there’s one sacred spot that no one is allowed to traverse outside of a priestess, and it just so happens to be physically and metaphorically.

Upon reaching the Dragon Temple just north of Virga Island, you’ll be met with a little bit of resistance. It’s not a group trying to bar your entry into the temple, but a physical tree growing in front of the entrance that stalls your progress. In order to continue forth, you’ll need to head back to the Pagan Village and talk to Eupha ’s brother, who has a solution, but it requires some ingredients to make it work.

Related Metaphor: ReFantazio: Eupha Follower Guide All dialogue options and optimal choices for Eupha in Metaphor: ReFantazio.

Gathering Information

Close

The objective of securing the Potion of Blight begins on August 19 after heading to the Temple of the Dragon the day prior. When you obtain this quest, you likely won’t know where to go at first, so it’s a good idea to start asking around in the village.

Just outside the inn will be a villager with a frustration icon above his head. Upon talking to the Gossipy Man, he will let you know to talk to the informant in the tavern to gather a little bit more information on the ingredients. On top of this, he also reveals that Batlin also might have some information.

Head into the tavern and talk to the Talkative Mustari. He will begin to point you in the next direction: The Royal Capital.

The Royal Capital Grand Trad