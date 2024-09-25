Key Takeaways Start the journey early: A demo for Metaphor ReFantazio launches today, covering 4 dungeons and 6 followers.

Start your gauntlet runners early, candidates! Announced at Tokyo Game Show, Metaphor: ReFantazio is receiving a demo for players to start their journey into the United Kingdom of Euchronia today. A trailer to accompany the release to the highly-anticipated RPG is out now and available below.

Called the “Prologue Demo”, the demo, releasing today, will cover the beginning of the game, which releases on October 11. This includes playing through the first four dungeons, meeting six followers crucial to the Protagonist’s campaign, and new party members. In terms of Archetypes, the game’s class system, you’ll be able to unlock seven of the over 40 types, giving you plenty of choices in gameplay. Most importantly, progression from the demo will carry over to the launch version so those who play will be able to start right where they left off when they resume their political campaign and quest to cure the Prince.

The Prologue Demo is available on all platforms, which include Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 and PC. The game is estimated to be longer than Persona 5 , which is around 90-100 hours depending on how you play. This is, of course, not too surprising given that the Persona and Shin Megami Tensei games range around that range, with recent releases Persona 3 Reload and Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance being around 60 hours.

Playing with Power and Politics

Metaphor: ReFantazio is a new IP and RPG from Studio Zero, formed by former Persona series director Katsura Hashino alongside frequent collaborators from Persona and Shin Megami Tensei. The game’s story follows an unnamed Protagonist in the United Kingdom of Euchronia, where the sudden assassination of their king causes major turmoil. You, alongside your fairy companion Gallica, are tasked with lifting the curse from the thought-dead prince while competing in the Royal Tournament against some unique and powerful competitors. Many will join your cause and aid you on your adventure, like disgraced knight Hulkenberg and the young soldier Strohl. They’ll need to gain the trust of the populous and ensure the safety and wellness of their livelihoods alongside your ever-growing crew over an in-game six-month deadline.

Despite the same people, Metaphor: ReFantazio differs from other ATLUS franchises like Shin Megami Tensei and Persona with its new hybrid form of battle gameplay. In this title, players can switch between real-time action and turn-based combat. As the game involves dungeon exploring, the real-time action, called “Fast”, gives players a way to efficiently tackle low-level enemies in different ways, depending on the equipped Archetype (basically a Persona/Demon), without going into full combat via simple commands. For tough enemies, going turn-based, called “Squad”, brings about the standard Shin Megami Tensei and Persona gameplay, alongside three of your companions.