You can take on many requests to win the peoples’ favor in Metaphor: ReFantazio. Each will require specific goals or monsters to be taken down, but some of these requests will require something a little more relaxed. One of these requests is the “Queen of Cuisine: Heart” request based in the second town you’ll visit, Martira.

How to Start Queen of Cuisine: Heart

Once you complete the story in Martira, visit the town's tavern.

To start this request, in particular, you must have completed the main story section of Martira. If you’ve moved on to the next portion of the story before it is available, you can always use the Gauntlet Runner to teleport back to Martira. You can visit the tavern again at any time and take as much time as you need to take on the request requirements, as this one does not have a deadline attached to it. Once you’ve accepted the quest, you’ll be met with some dialogue and a challenge from the woman to make a dish that she can use for inspiration.

Use a Kitchen to Make the Benevolent Bread

Remember to check merchants frequently for cooking ingredients.

Part of the quest requirements is going to be making a dish that has “Mellow Milk” as one of the ingredients. One of the select dishes available to you at this stage in the game is going to be “Benevolent Bread” and will be what you’ll need to make for the quest giver.

The full set of ingredients for Benevolent Bread is:

Fragrant Spice

Mellow Milk

Orgo Sugar

You can find and purchase Fragrant Spice from the Greengrocer Girl on Cattleracket Road in Martira.

Mellow Milk can also be bought from the Spirited Water Merchant in Throughfare Square.

Orgo Sugar can be found within the nearby town of Komero for you to purchase as well. You won’t need to look for anyone special, as this town is functionally a shop more than it is a place to explore. Checking your Gauntlet Runner’s pantry can also help with gathering some of the ingredients for your recipes as well, but there is no guarantee it is something you will need from it.

After gathering the required ingredients, either by purchasing them or finding them in the pantry, you can use the kitchen to start your new creation. If you’ve got some requests or bounties that will take you to a new dungeon, you can take some time to use the kitchen in the Gauntlet Runner to make the Benevolent Bread on your way to your next objective. You’ll be met with some brief dialogue and a cutscene with a party member. Afterward, you’ll have some Benevolent Bread in your possession.

Once you’ve finished creating the dish, you’ll want to go back to the Martira Tavern at your earliest convenience to receive your reward:

x1 Limp Goldfish

x1 Brocaded Koi

5,000 Reeve