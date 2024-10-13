Similar to Persona, Metaphor: ReFantazio has an incredible number of secrets and branching paths the player can take. While the dungeons are a lot more finely crafted versus the randomly generated tile sets we’ve become so accustomed to, this allows for a lot more secrets to be hidden throughout.

One such early on in the game is a mysteriously placed treasure chest in the Servants’ Chambers of the Regalith Grand Cathedral dungeon. You’ll notice some soldiers running away in a frenzy, introducing the area's main enemy type. They may not bother with the shiny golden box behind them, but you'll most likely take notice. Unfortunately, while most treasure chests thus far haven't required a quest to unlock, this is one of many that you'll find in Metaphor's journeys.

Guest Room Key

The first thing that needs to be done is get the Guest Room Key. If you’ve just found the treasure chest, you won’t have come across the Guest Room just yet, but it’s important to pick it up as soon as possible. From the treasure chest, head east. There will be a room at the end of the pathway that has rubble blocking the doorway. This is where we need to go.

Keep going north and continue to the east until you find a Homo Oppo roaming around (giant egg monster). Head into the first room on the right to find a survivor (for a few seconds). There will be some barrels next to him. Break them to find a small pathway to the next room. Take it and the Guest Room will be located on a dead body.

Treasure Chest Key