One of the most important aspects to Metaphor: ReFantazio, or really most Atlus developed games, is building relationships with other NPCs. Whether it’s random characters in the world or your party members, everyone has their own personalities to explore, and stories to be told. For this quest, it will open up one of the more popular individuals: Junah .

The songstress herself has joined your cause in trying to bring out a better tomorrow for all the world, but doing so isn’t so easily done as there are many obstacles and foes in your way that need to be overcome. Thankfully, getting to know Junah herself opens up various possibilities, be it a compelling backstory or her very useful archetype.

Deadline: No Deadline

Related Metaphor: ReFantazio: Junah Follower Guide All dialogue options and optimal choices for Junah in Metaphor: ReFantazio.

Picking up the Quest

Close

Junah’s Saving the Mourning Snakes quest is available at the earliest on August 19, after the events on Virga Island where Eupha ’s brother urges you to bring her back home safely and prevent the sacrifice. You will have to complete a short quest to obtain the ingredients for the Potion of Blight that will give you access to the Dragon Temple. You have a good seventeen days to work with after doing this, so you can kick back and rest your feet a little bit. One activity would be opening up Junah ’s bond for further expansion.

As soon as you leave the cutscene with Edeni, Gallica will tell you that Junah is helping out the villagers and that you should check on her. Upon doing so, she will reveal that she has been talking with the villagers and wants to help out on some of their issues, one being that a ritual isn’t being successfully completed because monsters are eating the snakes that are supposed to be helping souls reach their deity status.

Orbwise Path