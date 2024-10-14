That company we all know and love Atlus has done it again. The word has come in and their newest creation, Metaphor: ReFantazio, is a hit. Judging from reviews and the records it’s breaking alone — the game has everything a JRPG fan could ask for with up to 80 hours of content.

Perhaps you’re hungry for more though? Maybe you’re on a roll and are looking for another JRPG. Something that meets the same standards Metaphor has set with its engaging gameplay, fascinating new world, dazzling art style, and captivating characters. Thankfully, there’s no short supply of games that fit those descriptions, and this list will find the ones to scratch that role-playing itch.

10 Soul Hackers 2

Enter the Matrix with Devils

Want to know what fantasy meets cyberpunk looks like? Then Soul Hackers 2 is the JRPG worth checking out. Set in a neon city of the future, you lead a band of Devil Summoners out to prevent the end of the world. Fans of the Persona and Shin Megami Tensei series will recognize the turn-based battle system as you roam dungeons gathering and boosting your collection of demons while bonding with your team.

Though it has a glowing world with gorgeous presentation and flair, the game suffers some drawbacks with its rather mediocre dungeon designs. And though the gameplay will feel familiar to Atlus fans, Soul Hackers 2 does little to break the mold or add anything new. Still, if you’re in it for the art style and story, the game deserves a look. This is also one of the few Atlus releases where the main characters are actual adults instead of high schoolers.

9 Tales of Arise

Fight Against Tyranny

Action RPG Systems OpenCritic Reviews Top Critic Rating: 87/100 Critics Recommend: 99% Released September 10, 2021 Developer(s) Bandai Namco Studios Publisher(s) Bandai Namco Studios OpenCritic Rating Mighty

If you’re looking for something with a bigger focus on combat, Tales of Arise has that and more to offer. Featuring fast past action, which has whiffs of Devil May Cry in it, you and your growing team are off to put an end to the five lords that have abused the population for their own nefarious purposes.

Every character possesses a variety of skills, including a boost strike system that combines the talents of different party members for enormous all-out combo attacks and glorious animated visuals. There’s even a cooking system featuring different recipes to utilize, and character interactions around the campfire. Even better, Tales of Arise possesses anime-style cutscenes used for key story events, just like Metaphor and Persona. For those who have an aversion to grinding, however, be aware that this game will require a lot of it if you wish to make it past certain bosses.

8 Octopath Traveler II

Explore A Retro World

RPG Systems OpenCritic Reviews Top Critic Rating: 85/100 Critics Recommend: 95% Released February 24, 2023 Developer(s) Square Enix , Acquire Publisher(s) Square Enix OpenCritic Rating Mighty

If it’s style and art direction you’re interested in, Octopath Traveler II offers a unique experience set in a retro pixel world that feels like a classic from the 16-bit era. Except this one’s been given a stunning HD facelift.

Unlike other JRPGs, however, instead of a single protagonist, you follow the story of eight different characters, each with their own separate plot set within the vibrant world. Best of all, you have the freedom to choose which to start with from the beginning. On top of that, if you’re a player who loves roaming an open world that rewards exploration with hidden loot and breathtaking visuals, then this is the one for you. Add in the moving soundtrack with the traditional turn-based combat, and you’re in for a good time.

7 Unicorn Overlord

Build An Army and Reclaim Your Throne

Unicorn Overlord is worth looking at if you crave another game centered around monarchies in the realm of fantasy. Betrayed and forced out of your homeland, as the prince of a fallen kingdom, it falls on you to forge a resistance and take down the ruling tyrant. Try to look past the title, because once you start this game, it’ll be difficult to put down.

Roam the land liberating towns and capturing forts while assembling an army and sending them into battle. Some might be disappointed that the combat is not turn-based but tactical-based, yet that’s what separates this from other JRPGs. It’s all about strategy, with each unit comprised of its own skills and weaknesses designed by the player’s specifications. With over 60 recruitable characters, all with their own stories and rapport to build upon, each battle can and will play out differently.

This one comes highly recommended. An overlooked gem.

6 Persona 3 Reload

Climb the Tower of Tartarus

JRPG Systems OpenCritic Reviews Top Critic Rating: 88/100 Critics Recommend: 96% Released February 2, 2024 Developer(s) P-Studio Publisher(s) Atlus OpenCritic Rating Mighty

Fight for the lost and face your death in this remake from the ground up classic by Atlus. Set in 2009 Japan, Persona 3 Reload puts you as the leader of SEES, a team of Persona-users tasked with battling the Shadows within a mysterious tower known as Tartarus that appears only at midnight.

Make new friends, hang out with confidants, fall in love, and build up your collection of Personas that’ll fight for you in what fans consider to be the game that made the franchise what it is today, only fine-tuned for a modernized look. Despite some changes that differ from the original, the core of what made it great remains. Plus, you get to beat up shadows with a dog and a robot. What more could you ask for?

5 Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age

Save the World from Darkness

JRPG Systems OpenCritic Reviews Top Critic Rating: 88/100 Critics Recommend: 89% Released September 4, 2018 Developer(s) Square Enix Publisher(s) Square Enix

You can’t find a more traditional JRPG than a Dragon Quest game. Based on designs by the late but great Akira Toriyama, the latest addition to the longest-running JRPG franchise in gaming takes you on an immense adventure across a massive world to battle a great evil that threatens the light.

Don’t let the simple-sounding plot fool you. As the story unfolds, Dragon Quest XI will have you hooked as you build your team of colorful companions and pit them against a profuse array of unique enemies. The turn-based combat is strong as ever, but with a few new additions, such as the Pep Power mechanic, where companions combine their spells and skills for special animated attacks. Combine that with a crafting system for weapons, armor, and even costumes, and there’s loads of entertainment to be found.

Fun Fact: The game features a 2D Mode for those wanting a more retro Dragon Quest.

4 Yakuza: Like a Dragon

Take On the Criminal Underworld

For a more serious JRPG outside the world of fantasy, Yakuza: Like a Dragon will have you facing off with the unlawful across the streets of Japan. The Yakuza franchise has always been known for its stellar action, music, and stories, but Like a Dragon takes the combat in a new direction with you gathering teammates who’ll battle alongside you and developing your link with them for better abilities.

Best of all, even if you’re unfamiliar with this series, Like a Dragon makes for a good starting point as you take on the role of a new protagonist. Add in a kicking soundtrack to get the blood pumping, and you can expect an intense journey. If that isn’t enough to entice you though, the game comes with a vast collection of mini-games, from karaoke to collecting cans. It plays more fun than it sounds — swear it.

3 Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance

A Blood Feud Between Angels and Demons