Similar to the A Haunted Heirloom quest, this is made available shortly after the events of the Grand Cathedral incident in Metaphor: ReFantazio. You’re able to pick up this quest from a soldier just outside the entrance of the Catacombs, making it an easy side quest to pick up and complete within a matter of minutes with having to do a little legwork.

The Nervous Soldier is tasked with collecting Mortaskulls from some of the creatures down in the Catacombs, but he’s a bit too timid to do the job himself. Instead, he will offer the job to our plucky protagonist, who is more than willing to get the job done for a little bit of coin and a decent piece of armor to add to your collection.

Into the Catacombs

Similar to the A Haunted Heirloom quest, because the Catacombs are being sealed off at the beginning of August, you’re on a bit of a time crunch, with the quest only being accessible until July 30. Thankfully, this should only take a single day to complete,

Locations of the Mortaskulls

The locations of the eight Mortaskulls that need to be picked up are generally random to a certain degree. There are specific caskets that will fall to the floor off the ledges they’re on and these will contain skeletons that drop Mortaskulls. Because you should be at a much higher level, all you will really need to do is hit the attack button to defeat these skeletons in the overworld instead of having to fight them individually.

This saves an immense amount of time as going in and out of battle would be a big headache, so all you need to do is attack them when they appear. If you’re also doing the A Haunted Heirloom quest, you'll notice that these enemies will naturally appear as you progress, as the pathing for each quest is almost the same. The only difference is that you can finish the quest on the first floor.

Casket Collecting

The first time you will encounter one of these caskets will be the first left upon entering the catacombs and all the way south to your left once more. This is a room filled with caskets spread on the ground. The skeletons aren’t actually among the caskets accessible to you, but one in the back will jump off the shelf and try to attack you.

After this one, they will be scattered throughout the floor and all you need to do is go up to caskets on the wall to have some drop down. After a couple sets of stairs and some acidic monsters, there will be three doorways. The one north is locked while the one west will proceed with the A Haunted Heirloom quest. Taking the western door will take you down a corridor filled with caskets.

Around the corner there will be a dead end, but also a Broken Igniter in a treasure chest. After picking that up, four skeletons will pop out to surprise you. If you haven’t already gotten all Mortaskulls by now, these four should seal the deal.

After this, just head back out of the Catacombs and talk to the Nervous Soldier once more to let him know you have his skulls. This should appease the noblemen and women of the Royal City, but more importantly, you are rewarded for your time.

Rewards

3,000 Reeve

Brigandine x1