The world of Metaphor: ReFantazio is a scary one. Not only are there your traditional monsters running about, but there are devious, grotesque humans lurking around as well. Even with the best defenses, there will always be those who get hurt in the line of duty, and that’s unfortunately the case for the city’s guard corps in the Port of Brilehaven.

Soldiers in Need

An exhausted woman stands just outside your hideout in the port, only looking to do the right thing: help heal the wounded. Unfortunately, she doesn’t have all the ingredients to make the curatives to help them, but fortunately, that’s where you come into play.

Talking to the exhausted women, she will ask you to get a fruit called the Dragonthistle Berry. This isn’t an easily-accessible berry, though, as it’s located in the heart of the Gracia Forest just north of the port. This will be the only way you can unlock the forest, so be sure to pick up this quest even if you have no plans to complete it. Fortunately, there's no deadline for this particular quest, so you can finish it whenever you so please.

Fair warning, though, the trip to the Gracia Forest will take two days off your schedule, so best plan ahead of time. Alternatively, if you have picked this quest up along with the various other quests in Brilehaven port, you can save a lot of time as it wraps around the entire north of the city. Head to the forest, but be prepared for some trouble along the roads. There will be enemies that will spawn, but thankfully nothing too difficult as a contestant.

Gracia Forest

Once you're inside the forest itself, all that’s left to do is find and collect the Dragonthristle Berry from a scary looking plant -- I suppose it comes with the name. The location of the berry is spread throughout the map, so you won’t be collecting just one, but seven. Be sure to watch out for the hawks and various other creatures that roam the land as they can cause a bit of a headache.

Once you’ve collected your final Dragonthristle Berry from the forest, you'll be ambushed by a Kokasados, which looks like a cockatrice. This oversize bird is no joke as it’ll poison your party members. It’s best to find its weakness, piercing and take advantage of it.

Once defeated, head back to the Exhausted Women and turn in the berries so she can make her curative.

Rewards

30,000 Reeve

Dragonblood Sap Dragonblood Sap

Popularity Increase

