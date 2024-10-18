The brave and brash Leon Strohl, a Clemar heir of the desolated Halia, is the first to join your cause in Metaphor: ReFantazio. He may be a bit too forward, but that very well may be the Royal blood in his veins. Strohl’s Archetype lineage, the Warrior, prioritizes strength with physical slash attacks with Greatswords and various support. Over the course of the game, you can bond with Strohl to unlock new skills and even new Archetypes.

Prerequisites: None to start, as Strohl’s Bond is unlocked automatically after the Nord Mines on 6/6.

Unlike Persona, choosing the wrong answer does not impact your relationship with them. However, choosing good answers will reward you with MAG.

Rank 1

Unlocked after the Nord Mines.

Reward:

Unlock base Warrior Archetype (500 MAG)

Rank 2

Response 1 Friends of yours? +0 How do you know each other? +0 Response 2 Let's find a way to help. +3 We can build some houses. +1 Shall we take them with us? +1 Response 3 Let's go talk to him. +3 Let's go set him straight +1 Response 4 I'll make the time then. +2 That's what friends do. +3 I insist. +2

Reward:

Warrior Enlightenment (reduces MAG cost for Warrior) and Undaunted Spirit (raises Critical Rate when battling Humans)

Rank 3

Response 1 Are you giving up? +0 What about the people? +0 Response 2 You have terrible phrasing. +3 Yet you won't help him. +3 Response 3 Can you think of any leads? +0 Let's go investigate +0 Response 4 No, we do this together. +2 Is that safe? +1

Reward:

Warrior Archetype: Adept (unlocks second Warrior Archetype, the Swordmaster, requires Lv. 20 Warrior + 8,000 MAG)

Rank 4

Unlocked after acquiring the Gauntlet Runner (after 6/24)

Response 1 It can rebuild your house. +0 It can save your people. +0 It can make you rich. +1 Response 2 Could be fun though. +0 Your life is yours to choose +0 What will you do? +0 Response 3 We should look into it. +1 Where is your hometown? +1 Response 4 I want to see your home. +3 Pay me back with your inheritance. +3 I can't let you go alone. +3

Reward:

Scion’s Skill (+1 additional skill inheritance slot for Warrior Archetypes)

Rank 5

Must Complete “Apprehend the Real Kidnapper” (after 7/17)

Response 1 What happened is tragic. +0 I know I'll see it someday. +1 I see it in my mind. +0 Response 2 It's okay to be nervous. +3 How unlike you. +0 Don't be such a baby. Response 3 The Royal Capital? +0 What are we waiting for? +0 Response 4 Try to stay calm. +1 ... +0 Response 5 No leads? +2 Well, it is a big city. +1 Tell me about your father. +2

Reward:

Warrior Veneration (significant reduction of MAG for Warrior Archetypes) and Battle Aura (more EXP when Strohl is off the battlefield/not in active party)

Rank 6

Must Reach Level 3 Imagination and Complete “A Noble’s Legacy”

Response 1 Lord Hydran? +0 You have anyone else? +0 Response 2 Wise words to live by. +2 What does it mean? +2 Response 3 He loved his son. +1 He has a strong sense of justice. +2 He was a man of virtue. +3

Reward:

Scion’s Merit (+1 additional skill inheritance slot for Warrior Archetypes) and Battle Hypnosis (regular EXP gain even if off the battlefield/not in active party)

Rank 7

Response 1 What's wrong?+ +0 Something is off... +1 It's worth considering. +0 Response 2 Be honest with him. +2 Stick to your ideals. +3 Response 3 Sounds like a good idea. +0 Clever... +0 Response 4 I've done nothing. +3 It was all you. +3

Reward:

Warrior Archetype: Elite (unlocks third Warrior Archetype, the Samurai, requires Lv. 20 Swordmaster and Lv. 10 General + 16,500 MAG)

Rank 8

Response 1 You do. +2 Just prove it to yourself. +1 Everyone deserves that. +1 Response 2 Luck is its own type of skill. +1 All's well that ends well. +0 Response 3 They wouldn't be angry. +0 They'd have done the same. +0 Response 4 It was probably intentional. +1 Your parents orchestrated this. +1 Response 5 I'm not sure about that. +1 Surely, they believed in you. +4 Response 6 That's not true. +4 Parents don't think like that. +4 You've honored them. +4

Reward:

Scion’s Essence (+1 additional skill inheritance slot for Warrior Archetypes), Slayer of Humans (increased critical rate chances against Human enemies), and Grand Fantasy (will unlock access to a Heroic Embodiment, Royal Warrior, requires Lv. 20 Samurai and Lv. 20 Warlord + 30,000 MAG)

