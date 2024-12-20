Sometimes, in Metaphor: ReFantazio, we get longer, more engaging side quests to partake in. While there are numerous stories to start, a decent chunk of them are pretty straight forward and involve mainly just going from point A to point B. That’s not the case with the lengthy Superior Scrimshaw side quest.

This is one of the many side quests in Metaphor: ReFantazio that take you far and wide across the globe, to new locations that are unique. This in particular can be collected in Port of Brilehaven on July 23, and this will be a lengthy three-day trek to the north. It’s so far north that you’d think it’d be easier to get there from the Old Castle

Town of Martira.

Unlocking the Tower

The first thing you will need to do is go to the Merchants’ Bazaar in the Port of Brilehaven where a Craftsman is hanging out next to Strohl . He is looking to get his hands on an Orgas horn, but they are hard to come by, with the only one seemingly found in the Forsaken Tower. Unfortunately, both the Protagonist and the Craftsman don’t know exactly where is located.

Fortunately, there is someone in town that can help with that. Head into The Greatest Catch Tavern near your little hideout and talk to the Seasoned Man. This knowledgeable individual will have information regarding the Fiend of the Forsaken Tower for sale (1,800 Reeve normally, but if you get it on sale, it can be as low as 1,260). Buy this, and it will unlock the location of the Forsaken Tower on the map. On top of that, the Seasoned Man will give you information regarding how you can take down the giant.

Climbing the Tower

Now that you’ve gained the information regarding the tower, all that’s left is heading there. It will be a lengthy three-day trek, so be prepared to put some time away before heading out. If you picked up a lot of the new quests in the Port of Brilehaven, then there will be various other quests to do along the way, but this is definitely the highlight.

Along the way, you will run into the rather adorable fellow contestant, Lina. Defeat her and move on to the tower. Inside the Forsaken Tower, you will climb various floors and face off against various types of enemies. These include Goborns, Trove Imitec mimics, Potolpo, and Green Elmenta. There will also be large Orgos, but these should be avoided if you want a challenge.

Eventually, you’ll come across a save point and a closed door. Upon entering, you will be face to face with an Orgas giant. Take advantage of his Darkness weakness with skills such as Heismay ’s Lurking Nightblade and Assassinate to deal immense damage.

After you slayed the giant, head back to the Craftsman to collect your reward.

Rewards

25,000 Reeve

+4 Courage

