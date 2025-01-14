Side quests are plentiful in Metaphor: ReFantazio. Some of them have the Protagonist going across the world on some world-ending task, while others are fetch quests or simple interactions that help fill your adventure book. For the Price of Hope quest, this one falls under the latter.

The Enthusiastic Woman found in the Pagan Village on Virga Island has a valuable Igniter on her person, but while she claims it to be highly valuable, she wants you to get it appraised. There’s no better place to do so than from the Lycaon igniter shop in Grand Trad. Considering your relationship with Brigitta is hopefully started at this point, it should be a cinch to get someone to look at it.

Requirement: Brigitta Follower Unlocked

Getting the Certificate of Appraisal

After interacting with the Enthusiastic Woman, teleport to the Royal Capital Grand Trad and head to Sunlumeo Street. There is Lycaon Magic Association which Brigitta runs. This has always been an expensive shop, but this is the first time you’ll be met with a side quest taking you here.

Walk up to the Igniter Merchant at the counter and go into the merchant's menu. Surprisingly, while you have the igniter on your person, you can’t actually use the appraisal tab. Instead, you’ll have to choose the “Listen” option.

Like the shady individual he appears to be, the Igniter Merchant will initially give it a pretty poor evaluation, saying it’s “utter rubbish.” This is when you have the option to bring up your relationship with Brigitta, and the merchant will quickly change his tune. He will appraise it as a highly regarded divine relic that he wishes to buy, but unfortunately it’s not for you to sell.

After obtaining the igniter back and the appraisal certificate, head back to the Enthusiastic Woman. After giving it back, she will reveal that she plans to sell it and open her own igniter shop on the island. This is a little conflicting considering they’re considered religious creations, but she hopes the island will open up to the world instead of being stuck in tradition.

Rewards

Gleaming Crystal Gleaming Crystal

Wisdom +4

10,000 Reeve