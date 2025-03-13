Thwart Zorba's Plan begins immediately after Necromancer Takedown and in the wake of the initial defeat of Necromancer Zorba in Metaphor: Refantazio Act 1. Zorba attempts to garner sympathy within one last cutscene between the protagonist and the party, after failing to obtain the Royal weapon and destroy the party. As a last-ditch effort, Zorba harnesses his magla, revealing that, while early, he is bringing the Day of Calamity much earlier than planned and the human corpse below has been reanimated. It's just one more element of this thrilling RPG story.