In the final month of in-game time within Metaphor: ReFantazio, there are new requests before taking on the game's final dungeon. One of these will be named “Trial of the Dragon: Bygone Legacy” where you’ll ascend one of three towers to fight the dragon waiting at the top. This is one of three quests that will allow you to get some powerful new gear to take in the final dungeon. This new gear alone is well worth the effort in taking on the challenge and is some of the best armor available. Two of these dragons are very difficult to take down and, depending on your gear and resistances, they should be the second or third of the trials that you take on. The dragon from the “Trial of the Dragon: Mad Mischief” should be your first trial, with Bygone Legacy and Heroes’ Rest being your second and third trials.

Preparing for The Trial

The Tower of Insolence at the correct level will be easy to traverse.

The first thing you need to do for this Tower is to ensure you’ve reached at least level 70 with all of your characters. This level is ideal as it makes the dragon waiting at the end a much more bearable fight. For this fight, you’ll want to make sure you have several things prepared right away. The dragon has resistance to every damage type, meaning that if you want to deal constant damage you’ll need to either apply weaknesses or deal Almighty damage. On top of this, you also want to avoid repelling spells and armor as well. When the Devourer of Stars has a spell repelled, it will unleash a devastating attack that will insta-kill.

For this fight, and at this point in the game, it is recommended to have all of your Royal Archetypes leveled and ready for some intense fights. These will provide the best and most meaningful stat bonuses and resistances to achieve victory over some powerful foes. Having the Prince Archetype at level 20 will have a resistance to every damage source except Almighty. If you also pair the Venomward Charm , you will now be resistant to almost all damage sources and physical ailments, which is going to help a ton with the Devourer of Stars dragon. The hardest part of this fight is going to be your overall damage output.

Gearing Up for the Devourer of Flames

The Devourer of Stars will need the proper party setup and abilities.

Once you are confident that the Devourer of Stars is ready to be challenged, you’ll want to reach the top of the tower. As stated previously, the Royal Archetypes are extremely valuable and provide the most bonuses when fighting these tougher dragons. Out of all three dragons, the Devourer of Stars is going to cause some trouble due to its status effects that it will unleash right away. Make sure you’ve got at least one character with an Almighty attack and another that can apply elemental weaknesses to the dragon to negate its resistances.

Recommended Level and Archetypes :

Level: 70

Protagonist Protagonist Prince

Strohl Strohl Royal Warrior

Hulkenberg Hulkenberg Royal Knight

Heismay Heismay Royal Ninja

Junah Junah Royal Masked Dancer

Eupha Eupha Royal Summoner

Basilio Basilio Royal Berserker

The recommendations are based on the "hard" difficulty and how they benefit the completion of the fight with their overall combat specializations.

The Devourer of Stars will be a tough fight if you don’t have multiple characters available to attack. You’ll want one ally capable of using debuffing spells to get rid of the dragon’s attack buff and another ally able to clear out partywide debuffs that the dragon will apply constantly. When equipping Junah with her Royal Masked Dancer Archetype, she has a variety of options available to debuff enemies while also making them weak to elements. The Protagonist and Eupha are also great options for applying buffs or even getting rid of status effects thrown at the party throughout the fight. Eupha ’s Royal Summoner Archetype is very good at dealing magic damage to enemies or even healing damage done to the party. Having roles split up like this will now allow you to focus on surviving, applying debuffs or weaknesses, and damage output easily.

Fighting the Devourer of Stars

While the dragon resists every element, you can still take it down easily.

Devourer of Stars is a pretty challenging fight, but there are some compelling ways to handle this fight overall. The dragon is seemingly resistant to everything available to you, but you do have Almighty and weakness applications. After your first turn, the dragon is going to use a miasma attack that will lower your party’s HP to 300 for the duration of the fight. There are some party-wide attacks to always look out for, some that may inflict Hex as well. The single-target attacks used will be slash attacks that will deal only slash damage or one that may inflict poison. But as long as you have Hulkenberg keeping aggro with her Holy Knight's Proclamation ability, you should be fine.

As usual with the tougher fights in the game, you want to use the Protagonist ’s Hero's Cry ability from the Prince Archetype. This will give you 4 more turn icons at the start of the fight and allow you some more time to get your party set up and ready to deal some damage. Using Hero’s Cry as soon as you can for some of the longer fights will be vital in getting the tides turned in your favor instantly.

The next few actions you’ll want to follow is to go ahead and start this fight by lowering the dragon’s stats with spells like Debilitate and apply a weakness to the dragon with the Royal Masked Dancer Archetype for them to exploit with powerful spells. Dekaja is another spell you’ll want in your back pocket for this fight, and almost all boss fights in general. This will remove all buff effects on the dragon. Dekaja will force it to use one of its 4 turns to recast its buffs rather than damage your party. At times, if you can do it correctly, you can make the boss use 2 of its 4 turns on reapplying buffs on itself since you've removed a buff and dropped its attack during your turn. This is a viable strategy for every boss that utilizes buffs in general as well. Forcing them to reapply buffs and lose turns is always a solid move.

Close

Just like the other dragons, the Devourer of Stars dragon is always going to negate the attack debuff portion of Debilitate , but it won’t be able to negate the rest of the debuffs applied. This is where you want to use the Prince Archetype’s extreme Almighty damage ability as often as you can. While also using Junah to apply a fire weakness with Hellfire Dance and then, using Eupha ’s Summon Dragon God (Modified) will enable you to constantly lower Devourer of Stars Attack and Defense throughout the fight. These three will be your main fighting force and will make the fight go by quickly, so long as you can use items or spells to bring up HP for everyone once they get low. Remember, you’ll only have 300 HP per party member here and one misstep can kill them very quickly.

So your main force for attacking in this fight will be the Protagonist , Junah , and Eupha . Your final character slot should be Hulkenberg , as the Devourer of Stars dragon is going to reflect all physical damage. So you want Hulkenberg to tank as much single-target damage as possible during the fight. She is an ideal choice because of her Holy Knight's Proclamation ability to draw aggro and help keep damage from hitting the rest of the party. The Royal Summoner, Royal Masked Dancer, Royal Knight, and Prince can handle almost the entire fight so long as you can deal constant weakness damage to the boss.

While finding a good party composition is important and differs between most players, it is easy to say that the Royal Summoner, Royal Masked Dancer, Royal Knight, and Prince are the best for this fight. They all have fantastic synergy and have no issues keeping up with damage output and mitigation against the Devourer of Stars. Using Junah to apply an element weakness and constantly applying debuffs will help with keeping the enemy weak to something for Eupha to exploit. The Protagonist is going to be providing some solid damage with his Almighty attacks, and Hulkenberg is going to be tanking like a true protector. With these four in your party, you are sure to finish the fight with little to no issues.

Close

Rewards