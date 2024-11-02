In the final month of in-game time within Metaphor: ReFantazio, there are some new requests before taking on the game's final dungeon. Once you have completed the previous three requests, you will then be given a new fourth one named “Trial of the Dragon: Essence of Power” where you’ll have to return to the Dragon Temple to take down one final threat. This is the most difficult fight in this line of requests, and you will need to be sufficiently prepared for the threat. Knowing about some of the quirks this boss in particular is going to have when fighting your crew is paramount to succeed.

Preparing for The Final Trial

Return to the Dragon Temple for the final showdown in this quest line.

Returning to the Dragon Temple is quite easy, you just need one day and your party can use Gallica to go back to the save room in the deeper section of the dungeon. You won’t have to go back through the dungeon if you don’t wish to, which is quite nice. But you do need to make sure you are prepared for this trial as it will be the culmination of everything you’ve gone through up until this point. This boss will have multiple ways of attacking, defending, and avoiding damage thrown at it. It has party-wide attacks that will target weaknesses and can deal critical damage on top of everything.

Gearing Up for the Elegy of the Soul

You will need to avoid using specific types of gear for the Elegy of the Soul.

For this stage of the game, there isn’t anywhere you can level, so if you are over level 70, it is safe to say that you can go straight to the Elegy of the Soul for this showdown. When you get there, you’ll want to have the normal endgame setup for your Archetypes, the Royal Archetypes. These are going to hit hard, protect your party, and give you an edge in almost every fight. One major thing to note for this fight is that you cannot bring any gear that will reflect damage. Nullifying and resistances are going to be completely fine, but reflecting gear and abilities will end up causing a problem for you to take down this boss.

Recommended Level and Archetypes:

Level: 70+

Protagonist Protagonist Prince

Strohl Strohl Royal Warrior

Hulkenberg Hulkenberg Royal Knight

Heismay Heismay Royal Ninja

Junah Junah Royal Masked Dancer

Eupha Eupha Royal Summoner

Basilio Basilio Royal Berserker

The provided recommendations are based on the "hard" difficulty. There may be more leniency on lower difficulties with recommended levels and Archetypes.

The Elegy of the Soul is one of the hardest fights available in Metaphor: ReFantazio. You will need to tow a fine line between what each character in your party does and can do. At least two party members should be able to heal and provide buffs, especially increasing the Crit Rate for allies. Assuming you have Junah equipped with the Royal Masked Dancer, you can use the Warlock's Mask to increase her magic attacks and hit harder when applying weaknesses. The Protagonist or Eupha can be used to provide healing or remove debuffs from your party if needed. Roles that get split up like this will allow you to focus on dealing damage with at least two characters at all times. At a minimum, you’ll at least get to use one character, like Basilio for physical damage or Eupha for magic damage against this boss.

Fighting the Elegy of the Soul

Be prepared and not reflect any of the elemental spells it uses.

Elegy of the Soul is the most capable boss in the game up until this point. This boss will have access to and use all main Archetypes your party possesses on top of the Prince Archetype. One thing to keep in mind is that when the Prince Archetype has been used, the boss will then gain 8 turns to use against you. It will not use any of the evolved versions otherwise and stick with the base versions of each party member’s version. So you won’t have a Destroyer or Royal Berserker show up to fight you, but you’ll still have to deal with the same resistances and heavy-hitting moves that you can use as well.

It’s a tough fight that is going to be completely random each time, with many party-wide attacks that can wipe out your crew at any point if you aren’t properly healing and dealing with the challenge. On top of all of this, if you reflect any of its spells and abilities, it will cast an insta-kill spell that your party cannot withstand. Countering and nullifying those spells will be completely fine, but reflecting anything or having any gear that can reflect spells will result in a party wipe.

When starting the fight, you’ll want to get prepared to do as much damage or provide damage boosts as quickly as possible. Using the Protagonist ’s Hero's Cry ability from the Prince Archetype will be a huge boost in getting this set up right away. Gain those four extra turn icons and set up your preferred party with boosts as you see fit. Basilio can hit hard early by using Charge and following up on his next available turn with Wanton Destruction to deal extreme physical Strike damage while also applying a one-time Strike weakness to the Elegy of the Soul. This will allow you to keep striking that weakness and applying it so long as you keep using the Wanton Destruction ability.

You’ll also want to use Hulkenberg to keep single-target damage from hurting your party. Her endurance stat is the highest of the party, on top of possessing the very powerful Holy Knight's Proclamation ability to keep damage at bay. This fight is no exception either, using Holy Knight's Proclamation whenever her turn comes up is going to save your party from taking a lot of unnecessary damage. Omni-Guard will also be a very important spell to use here to negate any incoming spell damage to one ally.

For the next actions at the start, as well as throughout the fight, is to go ahead and lower the stats with spells like Debilitate and apply a weakness as often as possible with Hellfire Dance from the Royal Masked Dancer Archetype. This will allow you to exploit the weakness as Junah herself and pairing her Ruin's Flameflower spell with the Warlock's Mask ’s Hyper ability will allow for maximum use of the weakness applications. Eupha ’s Summon Dragon God (Modified) spell if Eupha is on the field will also work well with Hellfire Dance while also lowering both attack and defense stats for the Elegy of the Soul. This can be instrumental in dealing more damage to the boss and keeping its defense stat as low as possible. Dekaja will always be a solid spell for every boss, removing all buff effects they apply to themselves and forcing turns to recast buffs rather than deal damage.

Unlike the past three fights in this quest line, you’ll be better off switching out your party members depending on what the boss will do to mitigate its damage as well. Depending on the Archetype it uses, it can reflect physical damage for a time and make characters like Basilio and Strohl unable to deal damage, but enable Eupha and Junah to tag in and start their rotation of applying weaknesses and casting larger spells to deal out that damage Basilio would be applying as well. The only two constants that should always be in the fight are your Protagonist and arguably Hulkenberg . She is overall just a very solid character who is very good at damage mitigation and playing defensively when it is needed.

Switching out and adapting to the Elegy of the Soul is going to be the biggest part of this fight. All the Royal Archetypes have fantastic synergy with one another and most are capable of applying debuffs with specific skills too. Make sure you use Junah to apply an element weakness and constantly applying debuffs will help with keeping the enemy weak to something for Eupha to exploit. Making use of the Protagonist ’s Almighty attacks will also get past any resistance that Elegy of the Soul will cast on itself. Hulkenberg will be tanking damage to keep your party alive and well.