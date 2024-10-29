When starting the final month of in-game time within Metaphor: ReFantazio, you’ll receive some new requests before taking on the game's final dungeon. One of these requests will end up being the “Trial of the Dragon: Heroes' Rest” where you’ll ascend one of three towers to fight the dragon waiting at the top. This is one of three quests that will allow you to get new gear to take the throne. The gear is well worth the trouble to obtain, but the dragon is not going to go down easily. This should be the second or possibly third of the trials that you take down, as the dragon from the “Trial of the Dragon: Mad Mischief” will provide you with some armor ideal for fighting this boss.

Preparing for The Trial

The Spire of Blind Faith will be easily accessible, but you have to have the right setup.

When taking on this dungeon, you’ll want to have your party leveled to at least level 70. This will not only make the boss beatable but also allow you to go through the dungeon without expending any MP while in fights. This will ensure you are ready to face the Devourer of Flames and gain your next set of new armor. The reason for defeating the Devourer of Nations first is ideal, and possibly the most important is because this dragon, in particular, will be dealing constant fire damage to your party. The armor, Cardinal Dragon Raiment, will negate almost everything thrown at you here and, with the correct setup from your allies, you can work with some of the more intense attacks thrown at you during the fight.

At this point, it is recommended to have all of your Royal Archetypes leveled and ready for some of the hardest fights in the game. These will provide amazing stat bonuses and resistances to achieve victory over some fearsome foes. For example, the Prince Archetype at level 20 will have resistance to every damage source except Almighty. If you can pair these resistances with the Cardinal Dragon Raiment , your Protagonist will be borderline unkillable for the majority of the fight against the Devourer of Flames. The hardest part of this fight will be keeping track of what the boss will end up doing next in the fight if you don’t have the correct gear yet.

Gearing Up for the Devourer of Flames

Once you reach the top of the tower, you will face the dragon head-on.

Once you are certain that you can take on the Devourer of Flames, you’ll want to reach the top of the tower. It is recommended that at this point you have all the Royal Archetypes leveled to 20 at this stage of the game. As stated previously, these Archetypes are extremely valuable and provide the most bonuses when fighting these tougher dragons. Out of all three dragons, the Devourer of Flames is going to quite possibly be the most difficult if you don’t have the gear to nullify its fire attacks. With at least one piece of fire negation gear per your main crew, the fight will end up being quite easy.

Recommended Level and Archetypes :

Character Level: 70

Protagonist Protagonist Prince

Strohl Strohl Royal Warrior

Hulkenberg Hulkenberg Royal Knight

Heismay Heismay Royal Ninja

Junah Junah Royal Masked Dancer

Eupha Eupha Royal Summoner

Basilio Basilio Royal Berserker

The provided recommendations are based on the "hard" difficulty and how they benefit the completion of the fight with their overall combat specializations.

The Devourer of Flames will be a tough fight if you’ve gone in with only one piece of fire negation gear. You’ll want one ally capable of using debuffing spells to get rid of the dragon’s attack buff and another ally able to clear out party-wide debuffs that the dragon will regularly apply. Junah is a prime example of a fantastic debuffer as her Royal Masked Dancer Archetype has a variety of options available to make use of this role. The Protagonist and Eupha are also great options for applying buffs or even getting rid of status effects thrown at the party and providing offensive spells or attacks when they’re suitable. Having roles split up like this will now allow you to take Basilio or Strohl into a more combat-focused route with Hulkenberg being your party’s tank if desired.

Fighting the Devourer of Flames

Do not let this dragon catch you off-guard, it is a force to be reckoned with.

The Devourer of Flames is a tough fight, but there are some creative and effective ways to handle this fight overall. The dragon has no special elemental or physical attack resistances, but it has some potent attacks that will make the fight a true testament to your skill as a player. It has several party-wide fire attacks, one of which is named “Burn Down” and it will deal 9,999 damage to any character without the ability to reflect or nullify the attack. This will be your biggest hangup in the fight if you aren’t readily prepared. It will also pair these attacks with the ability to charm your team as well, making every turn you take even more important than the last. The rest of the attacks are strike-based tail attacks and slash-based claw attacks.

At the start of the fight, you’ll want to use Hero’s Cry from your Protagonist ’s Prince Archetype. This will give you 4 more turn icons at the start of the fight and allow you some more time to get your party ready for this fight. Using Hero’s Cry right away is incredibly important as you’ll be able to apply weaknesses and use buffs to deal immediate damage. The next action you’ll want to follow is to go ahead and start this fight by lowering the dragon’s stats with spells like Debilitate or applying a weakness to the dragon with the Royal Masked Dancer Archetype for them to exploit with powerful spells.

Another thing to keep in mind is to use Dekaja regularly and as soon as you can within your turn. Dekaja will remove all buff effects on the dragon, allowing you to force it to use one of its 4 turns to recast the buff rather than damage your party. Using this strategy will now ensure you are taking less damage overall due to it using multiple turns to buff itself once again.

It’s worth mentioning that the attack debuff portion of Debilitate will constantly be negated by the dragon, but it won’t be able to negate the rest of the debuffs applied. This is where you’ll want to make full use of the Prince Archetype’s extreme Almighty damage ability as well as the Royal Berserker for Basilio . Using Charge at every possible moment for Basilio and following up on his next turn with Wanton Destruction to deal extreme physical Strike damage while also applying a one-time Strike weakness to the dragon. This is not a one-time weakness if you keep using Wanton Destruction, though, it will end up being a perpetual weakness on the dragon as long as you only use Basilio to apply Strike damage as well.

The Unyielding Blood passive skill will allow one ally to endure one fatal attack, restoring them to full HP, once per battle. This is a skill you can get from the Martial Artist Archetype and is especially good to use with Basilio on his Royal Berserker Archetype.

Now you’ll want to go ahead and commit to either go with Hulkenberg to tank as much single-target damage as possible during the fight or with a spell caster like Eupha . Hulkenberg would be an ideal choice if you are looking to draw out the fight for as long as possible, but Eupha will be able to immediately follow up on any weaknesses you apply to the boss with Junah. You won’t have a tank for this fight if you go with Eupha , but if she has healing spells, she can also fully heal the party quite easily if the Prince has debuff-removing abilities. The setup of Royal Berserker, Royal Summoner, Royal Masked Dancer, and Prince can handle almost the entire fight so long as you can deal constant weakness damage to the boss.

Finding out which party composition works for you in this fight is very important. Keeping good synergy between their specialties will be extremely important and keeping the Devourer of Flames at the lowest possible defense and hit/evasion will be how you can finish this fight quickly without multiple casts of Burn Down hitting your team. Using Junah to apply an element weakness and constantly applying debuffs will help with keeping the enemy weak to something for Eupha to exploit. Basilio applying a Strike weakness will allow his damage to always be maxed out when paired with his Charge spell. There is some wiggle room with what archetypes to bring here, but the best outcome will usually involve those Royal Archetypes due to how much they impact every fight.

Rewards

10,500 EXP

1,350 A-EXP

25,000 MAG

15,000 Reeve

x1 Dragonblood Sap Dragonblood Sap

x1 Dragon's Breath Dragon's Breath

X1 Cardinal Dragon Robe