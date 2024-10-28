When getting into the final month of in-game time within Metaphor: ReFantazio, you’ll encounter a healthy amount of new requests to finish up before taking on the game's final dungeon. One of these requests will end up being the “Trial of the Dragon: Mad Mischief” where you’ll take on a dragon. This is one of three quests that will allow you to get new gear to aid your quest in taking the throne. The gear is well worth the trouble to obtain, but these dragons are not going to go down easily. The first trial you’ll want to pursue of the three will be Mad Mischief, found in the Forsaken Tower located north of Port Brilehaven.

Facing the Tower Trial

The Forsaken Tower is a challenge for those looking for a more intense challenge.

One very important thing of note is that the tower will have numerous powerful enemies that are fully capable of taking out your entire party. Unless you’ve been taking on every single enemy and have a suitable level for these trials and towers, you may end up struggling quite a bit. But not all is lost. As long as you’ve gotten several Archetypes, you can regenerate MP and HP while going through and taking on these enemies.

The first thing you’ll want to do when low on MP is equip one of the Mage Archetypes to regenerate MP when knocking down or killing enemies. This will ensure that you can top yourself off as you go further up into the tower. As for HP, you can equip yourself with one of the Healer Archetypes to regenerate health in the same fashion. Both will enable you to grind out some levels and prepare for the fight that awaits you at the top.

This tower in particular is a perfect spot to gain more levels for your characters and Archetypes, as you can reset all monsters by entering Akademeia at the top and running back down to the entrance. Leaving through the entrance and coming back will reset the monsters again, rinse, and repeat this process if you are under-leveled, and you’ll be up to par with this dungeon in no time. Another thing you can do to save time when committing to quickly leveling is dropping the difficulty to easy while you go about grinding levels for the fight waiting for you at the top. As long as you don't put the game on "Storyteller", you can always go back to your desired difficulty later on.

Getting Ready to Face off Against the Dragon

Once you reach the top of the tower, you will face the dragon head-on.

Once you are confident that you can take on the Devourer of Nations, you’ll want to reach the top of the tower. It is recommended that at this point you have some, if not all, of the Royal Archetypes available at this stage of the game. These are the ultimate Archetypes and will enable you to survive while doing as much damage as possible. While this is arguably the easiest of the dragons you’ll be going up against, it is still a tough fight that will test your knowledge of the game and what spells or abilities will be of best use. The following Archetypes and levels are what would be recommended, not completely necessary, and can be done without them, but they do make this fight a bit easier and more doable.

Recommended levels and Archetypes:

Character Level 68-70

Main Character: Prince

Strohl: Royal Warrior

Hulkenberg: Royal Knight or Paladin

or Heismay: Royal Ninja or Ninja

or Junah: Royal Masked Dancer or Persona Master

or Eupha: Royal Summoner

Basilio: Destroyer or Royal Berserker

The provided recommendations are based on the "hard" difficulty and how they benefit the completion of the fight with their overall combat specializations.

The Devourer of Nations will be a tough fight right off the bat. The suggested course would be to have each party member specialize in one specific area of support in these tough fights. For example, Junah can be the designated enemy debuffer and the main character can be the partywide buffer. This type of specialization will make it so that you’ll never have to worry about choosing between buffing or debuffing with one character. Having two that you can focus on will allow you to use the other party members to deal damage and take down bosses efficiently. The members you choose for this usually come down to preference, but Basilio, Strohl, and Hulkenberg should be free to do their specialties.

Fighting the Devourer of Nations

While a fairly standard fight, this dragon can still catch you off-guard if you aren’t prepared.

This dragon isn’t going to throw out the most insane attacks to deal with, it has no real resistance to specific abilities and will usually use physical attacks. It can still use Fire, Electric, and Ice attacks, but you won't have to worry about weaknesses being hit as long as you have Hulkenberg guarding and keeping its attention. It does have a partywide strike attack with its tail. This is where you want to avoid and strike weaknesses in your party, but you will otherwise be okay in this fight. Also, be careful when buffing your party, as the dragon does have the All Reset ability, which will get rid of all stat boosts you’ve provided to the party.

At the start of the fight, you’ll want to use Hero’s Cry from your main character’s Prince Archetype. This will give you 4 more turn icons at the start of the fight and allow you some more time to set this fight up exactly how you want. The next step you’ll want to follow is to go ahead and start this fight by lowering the dragon’s stats with spells like Debilitate. This will lower its Attack, Defense, and Hit/Evasion and give you even more chances to survive an otherwise fatal blow or outright evade the attack entirely. Dekaja is another spell that can help when the dragon gives itself a huge attack boost. Using Dekaja will remove all buff effects on it, allowing you to force it to use one of its 4 turns to recast the buff rather than deal damage to your party.

Stacking Debilitate will also allow you to do as much damage as possible with Basilio’s Destroyer or Royal Berserker Archetypes. Using Charge to increase his overall physical damage and pairing this with his hardest-hitting Strike attacks will do a large portion of your party’s outgoing damage. Your Prince Archetype for the main character should also be using his Royal Slash ability to constantly deal some Almighty Damage to the dragon. This shouldn’t be the only move to use as well, though your main character should also have some support skills to help increase defense or remove enemy debuffs.

You will also want to use Hulkenberg to tank as much damage as possible here. Her specialty is drawing enemy attention and keeping the party safe in general. Her Holy Knight’s Proclamation spell will give you a huge advantage here. This spell in particular will not only aggro the dragon but also have her immediately guard to avoid as much damage as possible. Keeping the dragon on her frees you up to use fewer healing spells and items in general in this fight, which is always a plus.

Finding a good rhythm with your party will be key to taking down all three dragons in this quest line. As you continue the fight, always keep an eye out on its buffs, and try to keep its defense and hit/evasion completely debuffed for as long as you can. Using Junah to apply an element weakness and constantly applying debuffs will help with keeping the enemy weak to elements, and using Basilio to apply a strike-damage weakness will allow his damage to always be maxed out. It is safe to say that the must-have archetypes for this dragon will be the Royal Knight or Paladin for Hulkenberg and the Royal Masked Dancer or Persona Master for Junah. These will provide you with the most benefits in damage mitigation and weakness application for almost every dragon fight you encounter.